‘RHOD’ Star LeeAnne Locken Laments ‘Slow Death’ of Friendship With D’Andra Simmons

There may be no saving what remains of the friendship between Real Housewives of Dallas stars LeeAnne Locken and D’Andra Simmons.

Locken opened up about her relationship with her former bestie in a new interview with Us Weekly, saying things have gotten even worse than fans have seen so far in the ongoing season.

“You know, to be honest with you, it’s sad to see that the relationship possibly was never there … Was there a friendship? I don’t know,” she said, adding that the end of their relationship is like “a divorce or a death.”

She added: “I have never experienced divorce. I can only associate it with death. So for me, yeah it’s like a slow death.”

The longtime friends have been at odds this season over Simmons’ finances and Locken’s upcoming wedding to Rich Emberlin.

“I think it went wrong when the opportunity arose to D’Andra to … I mean Andy [Cohen] kind of nailed it on Watch What Happens Live when [he said] it’s about the star of the show. D’Andra’s not thrilled that the audience will tell you I lead the pack,” Locken explained. “She is not a good loser. In her mind, much similar to Brandi [Redmond]’s from last year, I feel like if you eliminate the lead dog, then you become the lead dog.”

“I hinder no friendships on this show. People can say it all they want, because it makes me look like a bad person and that’s great for them, but the reality is you’ve never heard the words come out of my mouth this season, ‘Don’t be friends with her,’” she continued. “I am closest with Kameron [Westcott], Stephanie [Hollman], Cary [Deuber]. I mean God, the dichotomy between the destruction of what I thought was, and the growth and the miraculous beauty and gratitude that I feel for the relationships that I thought I would never have, that I have at this moment.”

Simmons may not even get an invite to the upcoming nuptials, she added.

“The wedding is about sharing a day that is designed for love and it is my day where I get to graduate from the fear of making a commitment and failing, to the glory of making that commitment,” Locken said, adding that Simmons’ invitation would “be Richard’s choice.”

“There are more things coming up this season that you’re going to need to watch. He was very affected by some of the things that she says coming up,” she teased. “She really took a stab at him.”

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

