‘RHOC’: Vicki Gunvalson Explodes Hearing What Kelly Dodd Has Been Saying About Her

Vicki Gunvalson’s feud with Kelly Dodd doesn’t look like it will be slowing down anytime soon.

In Monday’s all new episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, all the women of the O.C. were trying to process what happened in last week’s episode, when Dodd went off on newcomer Emily Simpson’s husband, Shane, calling him a “b—,” after which Simpson threatened to “kill” Dodd.

After the party, Gunvalson and co-star Tamra Judge started discussing where boyfriend Steve Lodge played into the fight, as his disagreement with Dodd over being friends with her ex-husband is what sparked the shocking exchange to begin with.

“Kelly thinks Steve’s mad at her, and I don’t know what’s going on,” Gunvalson told Judge and Simpson while cutting up veggies in her home. “And now, Steve doesn’t want anything to do with her.”

“Shane neither,” Simpson cut in, adding “he doesn’t have time for it” of Dodd’s antics. She also admitted she probably should have handled the diss in “a more reasonable manner,” adding, “I probably shouldn’t have said, ‘I’m going to kill you, but obviously it’s a figure of speech.”

Judge then revealed, “[Kelly] said the entire time, ‘I just wanna go talk to Steve and fix it.’”

“She doesn’t give a rat’s a— about Steve, and I guarantee you she wants to see our relationship fold because she doesn’t want anyone happy,” Gunvalson fired back at her friend. “Miserable people like miserable people. I was there.”

Judge then broke the news (or stirred the pot), saying, “She said that Steve is only with you for your money.”

Explaining her telling Gunvalson of the nasty things Dodd had said, Judge told the camera, “I thought it appropriate to tell Vicki about what’s being said, because the worst thing in this group is a rumor going to another person, another person, another person and not the person who’s directly involved.”

But Gunvalson didn’t take the news well, pausing from her chopping and wagging a pretty sharp paring knife in Judge’s direction.

“Of course Kelly says that!” Gunvalson said, her voice rising. “Shame on her for talking about my relationship. It’s bulls— that everybody’s always after what I have! Leave me alone! And by the way, I don’t have that much money.”

Later, Gunvalson slammed Dodd as “jealous” to the cameras, saying she figured the hurtful comment was made only out of envy.

But can these two make up?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.