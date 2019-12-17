‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Edmonds Reveals Shocking Weight Loss Amid Divorce From Husband Jim

In the midst of her divorce from Jim Edmonds, former Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King Edmonds is focusing on life with her three children, Aspen, Hart and Hayes. The reality star posted a photo of herself and her kids, but it was her suspected weight loss that fans really focused in on.

In the photo, Meghan can be seen wearing a flowy top and black leggings as she plays with her children on a playground. “Pushing each other along every day,” she captioned the photo, adding a heart emoji to boot.

According to InTouch Weekly, one fan commented on the post to share their concern for Meghan and her apparent weight loss.

“You look very skinny. I know you have a lot on your plate. And I can only imagine how hard it is to juggle it all. Take care of yourself momma, you can’t pour from an empty cup. Sending you love,” they wrote. Naturally, other fans didn’t exactly appreciate the user’s comment. However, Meghan actually agreed.

“I’m too thin. I’m a stress non-eater. I’m working on it,” she wrote in response.

Meghan’s honest response to the fan’s concern shows that the former Real Housewife is not afraid to be vulnerable with her many followers. In fact, on the Dec. 16 episode of Brooks Laich and Gavin DeGraw’s podcast How Men Think, Meghan opened up about why she’s taken this vulnerable approach.

“Being vulnerable at a time when you need to be the strongest, that balance is really tough and so to find that balance and also to not deny yourself your feelings or your emotions and allow yourself to feel them but also being strong, what does that mean? That’s something we need to explore and feel,” she said, while discussing what topics she’ll address on her own podcast, Intimate Knowledge, with Brooke Burke.

Meghan’s recent comments come a couple of months after her husband filed for divorce from her in October after five years of marriage. Their separation came amid claims that Jim had cheated on his wife with their nanny, Carly Wilson. Both Wilson and Jim have denied those allegations.

It was previously reported that Jim had engaged in an inappropriate texting relationship with a woman. The former professional athlete admitted to Us Weekly that he had sent sexts to the woman and that he had a “lapse in judgment” but denied that the relationship was physical.

As of right now, it appears as though Meghan and Jim are simply dedicated to co-parenting their three children together. According to InTouch Weekly, in late November, the couple reached a 50/50 custody agreement regarding their kids.