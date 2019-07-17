‘RHOC’ Star Gretchen Rossi Tells Critics to ‘Suck It’ Following Pressure to Share Photo of Newborn Daughter

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Gretchen Rossi has some words for those pressuring her to share photos of her newborn, 1-week-old Skyler.

“I got back on my social today for the first time in six days after having major abdominal surgery and bringing a new life into this world, and I have to say I was not only shocked by some of the comments on my last post, but super hurt and disappointed by some of your guys’ attitude about how I have not shared pictures quite yet, and the attitude that I owe you something,” the 40-year-old reality star told her fans in an Instagram story.

She then proceeded to tell those who follow her that she owes them nothing.

“First, let’s be clear. I don’t owe any of you who are making these ridiculous comments anything,” she continued.

“I was in the hospital recovering from a major surgery for 4 days and 3 nights, was in a ton of pain because of what had to happen during surgery, not to mention all the while being a brand new first-time Mom and having to take care of a newborn, and learning how to breast-feed, all while being emotional and physically exhausted. I have to say it was honestly one of the most difficult things I have ever had to navigate. So I was certainly in no way thinking about or concerned about posting on my social media,” she added.

She then explained why she’s distanced herself from social media, so that she and her fiancé, Slade Smiley, could to spend some alone time together with their newborn.

Then she added to that, saying, “The audacity some of you have to make comments and false assumptions about why I haven’t posted a picture yet, is quite honestly gross and hurts my heart. This is my page and our journey with our daughter.”

She continued with, “I love sharing it with those that can appreciate and respect that. So if you have a problem with the way I am going about it then please click unfollow!”

The new mom then went on to thank those who have left thoughtful messages for her.

“For all of you who have left beautiful kind messages thank you from the bottom of my heart, (for knowing my true heart) and giving us space to post on our own time while we bond with our baby girl! Pictures are coming soon, we took a million of course and I just have not been focused on even looking through them quite yet. I love sharing our journey with all of you who have been super supportive and wonderful throughout this whole journey.”