‘RHOC’ Star Gina Kirschenheiter Dating Someone After Husband Charged With Domestic Violence

Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge says her co-star and friend, Gina Kirschenheiter is already moving on with a new man amid the reality stars legal battle with her estranged husband Matt Kirschenheiter.

“Actually Gina has met a guy,” Judge told Us Weekly. “Gina is amazing, I love Gina and I’m really happy for her. He’s a good guy, he’s got kids the same age as Gina and he was divorced so they have a lot in common.”

Despite the fact that Kirschenheiter and Matt won’t be legally divorced until Dec. 31, 2019, Judge said that her friend is happy. “She’s in a really good place right now,” she said, also adding how Kirschenheiter’s new hair cut “looks good!”

Almost a year after the couple parted ways, Matt was arrested on suspicions that related to domestic violence and just two months later, he was charged but pleaded not guilty.

“Matt maintains his innocence,” his attorney, Edward Welbourn said. “The divorce and the alleged incident is unfortunate, and there are unfortunately three children who also are going through this. In these cases, where there are no witnesses, it comes down to the credibility of the people.”

The parents share daughter Sienna, 5; Nicholas, 7 and Luca, 4. In the meantime, the reality star filed a restraining order against him making claims that the June incident was not the first time he’s been violent with her. After that summer night, she gave disturbing details into the moment it happened.

“Around 2:00 a.m., I awoke to the sound of someone pounding on my door and repeatedly ringing my doorbell. I went downstairs and checked the door, but no one was there,” the document read. “[Matthew] had somehow gotten into my house and was furious. He told me his phone died and he had to walk home, and that he had been at my door for an hour.”

Because she claimed to not hear him at the door, that is what he became upset over, then allegedly threw her onto the couch and began throwing furniture.

“I was scared and tried to get up, but he threw me down on the couch again. He was so angry; he was profusely sweating from head to toe. I was terrified,” she continued in the documents. “[Matthew] was screaming in my face saying he was going to f—ing kill me. He ripped my bra strap off, then took a pillow and hit me on the side of the head with it hard. My ears rang. I begged him to stop… to calm down… but he kept hitting me.”