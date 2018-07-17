‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Says She’s ‘Muddling Through’ Divorce From Husband David

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador is currently going through a divorce from estranged husband David Beador, and while she admitted to PeopleNow that there is “animosity” between them, the reality personality is “grateful” for where she is.

Shannon and David split in September after 17 years of marriage, and the two are parents to daughters Sophie, 16, and twins Stella and Adeline, 13.

“We’re plugging away,” Shannon revealed. “We are getting through it. We are doing the best we can. there’s a lot of animosities and I’m hopeful that when everything gets settled we can get to a good co-parenting place.”

The 54-year-old added that despite their separation, she wants to make sure she and David remain focused on their kids.

“I want David to a part of my children’s lives,” she explained. “The kids are adjusting actually quite well. We are just muddling through and trying to find a good structure.”

The pair’s divorce hasn’t exactly been amicable, as a source told People that David “spewed profanities” at Shannon in March and a series of alleged texts were revealed weeks later in which David body-shamed Shannon.

Despite the drama, Shannon told The Daily Dish in New York City on Monday that life “couldn’t be better.”

“I am honestly happy. And it’s not me trying to convince anybody that I’m happy. I’m happy,” she shared. “I pinch myself sometimes. I’m so grateful and blessed for the things that are going on in my life and for the people that I have in my life right now. So things are very good.”

Shannon officially announced her separation during the last RHOC reunion, and the show’s newest season, which premiered on Monday, will follow Shannon as she goes through her divorce.

“After the reunion when we officially announced the separation, it was difficult for me because even though we had been separated for a little over a month, it had become public, and now everybody knew about it,” the mom of three explained. “It just made it real to me.”

“So there was a long period of sadness and a lot of tears and a lot of pain,” she continued. “And I had to process through that pain. And I think that I emerged from it by literally staying home and learning to be happy with myself, that I came out a stronger person. And I know that whether I found another partner or not, I’m gonna be OK standing on my own. It’s all a blessing.”

