‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Goes Instagram Official With New Boyfriend John Janssen After Divorce

Shannon Beador is making things Instagram official with new boyfriend John Janssen following The Real Housewives of Orange County star’s contentious divorce from ex-husband David Beador. After the Bravo personality shared a smiley photo with her new man, accompanied by a heart emoji, on Instagram, a source told Us Weekly that she couldn’t be happier to be moving on with such a good guy.

“They met through mutual friends,” a source told the outlet, adding they had been dating for just over a month. “She’s super happy. She’s met his kids, her kids have met him. Everyone likes him.”

It’s clear her fellow Housewives agree she’s made a good choice, with Tamra Judge commenting on her Instagram, “Love birds. Can’t wait to meet him tomorrow.”

Newcomer Braunwyn Windham-Burke added, “You have a good one!!”

Shannon and ex-husband David Beador finalized their divorce in April after nearly two years fighting things out in court. The exes, who are parents to 18-year-old daughter Sophie and 15-year-old twins Stella and Adeline, first announced they were splitting in October 2017.

October, told PEOPLE, “It’s crazy to think what you can accomplish in a year. I’ve learned a lot. To say in one year, I’m going to lose nearly all my weight, launch a business that so far is doing well, move on from a marriage, and strengthen friendships and established new ones? That’s a tall order! But I’ve gotten here one step at a time.”

The reality personality added she had “gotten stronger, deep down.”

“Part of what I did after I separated with David — while staying home, not going out, and not doing much of anything — was I tried to self-reflect and figure out the changes I wanted to make in myself,” she explained. “What kind of person do I want to be?”

“I wasn’t any rose to come home to at the end of my marriage. I was really reactive,” Beador added. “And I needed to learn to take a step back, take in any potential criticism I might perceive about being negative, and really examine that.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County returns to Bravo Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 9 p.m. ET.

