‘RHOC’ Newcomer Emily Simpson Claps Back at Body Shamers in Fiery Instagram

Emily Simpson may be new to The Real Housewives of Orange County, but she’s not pulling any punches.

The reality personality and attorney took to social media prior to Monday’s all-new episode of the Bravo series to combat body shaming and shut down people who think they have the right to comment on her figure.

Alongside four photos of Simpson rocking her curves in form-fitting outfits, she wrote, “It’s never ok to call a woman fat, fata—, plus-size, etc. I will take the criticism and be the voice for all the women out there that feel inadequate because they don’t fit someone’s ridiculous standard of beauty. Be strong. Be proud. Be confident. I got you 👊🏻👊🏻”

She also shared her message on Instagram. Posing in a stunning floor length plum gown, Simpson looks every bit the Orange County socialite, pairing the photo with an empowering caption.

“Love yourself, love your body…Always walk into a room and own it,” she wrote. “Make eye contact. Hold your head high. Don’t let anyone make you feel inadequate because they are thinner than you. Self-confidence is the best outfit you can wear, so own it and rock it.”

She added the hashtags for her reality series as well as “empowering women,” “we don’t have to be a size 2 to be sexy,” “no body shaming” and “strong is the new sexy” if you didn’t get her meaning to begin with.

Simpson just joined the Orange County Housewives for its ongoing 13th season, but is clearly not afraid to make her mark. The mother of five opened up about her decision to sign on to RHOC to Page Six prior to the season premiere.

“I feel like it was an opportunity that came kind of at the right time in my life,” Simpson said. “When you’re in those 40s, you have the midlife crisis and you’re kind of like, ‘Sure, I’ll do that!’ So that’s what it was. Midlife crisis!”

Simpson has been struggling with her relationship with OG Housewife Shannon Beador, but she is determined to change things around for them.

“Everyone knows how Shannon is with new people,” Simpson said. “Shannon doesn’t really like new people. But I really feel like if Shannon would let me get to know her and her get to know me, we’d be best friends. We would hang out and have slumber parties and stuff, but she has to break that wall down. Let me in!

“I’m hoping next season — I’m going to invite her over to a slumber party. I’m gonna like force her to do makeup with me and watch girl movies and eat popcorn. She’s gonna like me, dammit!”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Instagram/Emily Simpson