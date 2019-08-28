‘RHOC’ Alum Meghan King Edmonds Shares Moment Son Hart Stands for the First Time After Brain Damage Diagnosis

Meghan King Edmonds is celebrating a major milestone in son Hart’s life as the 14-month-old stood up for the first time ever following his Periventricular Leukomalacia diagnosis last month. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum took to Instagram to share a joyful photo of her son’s achievement, adding on an emotional video moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on Aug 26, 2019 at 10:32am PDT

Videos by PopCulture.com

In July, the Bravo personality revealed in a blog post that Hart had been diagnosed with “irreversible brain damage,” which she had long suspected.

“I just knew,” she wrote. “I told our pediatrician — she said he was fine. I begged for a neurologist referral and when I got it — he said he was fine. I then begged for a neurologist who specializes in Cerebral Palsy (I jumped through hoops to get this appointment, so many hoops) and she said he might be fine. I then begged for an MRI.”

When the results of the MRI came back, the family learned Hart had minor Periventricular Leukomalacia on both sides of his brain.

“[The doctor] said that this explains all of my concerns: the rigidity in his muscles, the (somewhat) delayed physical milestones, the lack of fluidity with arm and leg movements, the stiffness in joints, the weakness in his lower back, the somewhat favored use of his right side,” she wrote. “She told me this mainly occurs in premies and since he was not a premie (he was born at 37 weeks gestation) she believes this damage somehow occurred ‘a couple months before he was born.’ She explained that he is at risk for being diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy and will be monitored.”

Getting her son into early programs to help with his condition, King Edmonds is choosing to consider herself blessed to care for a child with special needs.

“I will go on about this another time but just know that I do not see his diagnosis as anything but a gift: we were chosen to take on this special person,” she added. “I truly feel as if we’ve doubled down and won the underdog hand. Truly.”

Photo credit: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic