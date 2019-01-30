‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd Calls Vicki Gunvalson’s Plastic Surgery a ‘Malfunction’

Kelly Dodd is keeping her feud with Real Housewives of Orange County co-star Vicki Gunvalson going!

The Bravo star made her feelings about the OG of the OC known with a shady comment on Tamra Judge’s Instagram of herself, Gunvalson and Shannon Beador at boss Andy Cohen’s baby shower this weekend.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“That facelift Vicki got really did malfunction,” Dodd wrote in a comment she soon deleted.

Dodd’s comment may not have been live long, but fans called her out for the jab.

“You need to focus on being a better human being rather than attacking people’s looks!!” one follower commented in response.

Another one wrote, “Kelly Dodd, you need to grow up! You’re not a nice person at all!! It’s time you leave the show!”

Gunvalson has been open about her plastic surgery in the past, telling Us Weekly she had gotten a face-lift but removed her fillers last year.

“I had a lot of fillers in my face and I didn’t feel like it was me anymore,” she explained. “I had too many doctors, too many different times say, ‘Let’s do this, let’s do that, let’s fill here, let’s do Voluma, let’s do Sculptra,’ and by the time I was done I looked in the mirror and was like, ‘I don’t even look like myself.’”

She added that she had gotten egged on by Judge to get the face-lift, having previously undergone a rhinoplasty, chin implant surgery and eyelid blepharoplasty.

“Tamra kept telling me, ‘You need to do another face-lift, your neck is getting old!’” Gunvalson recalled. “And I’m like, ‘Wonderful.’ Tamra looks so good. She got hers done about a year ago. I kept asking Tamra and she goes, ‘Yes! You need it, you need it!’”

“Now my skin looks baby smooth,” she continued. “I don’t have a wrinkle, I don’t have a divot and I have no fillers. I look like was 40 or 35.”

Dodd and Gunvalson have their own complicated past, with Gunvalson accusing her co-star of doing cocaine in December during the Season 13 reunion.

Dodd then threatened to quit RHOC if Gunvalson was brought back for Season 14, both but appear to be returning for another season.

“If they don’t do something to Vicki how could I go back … I’m not going to sell my soul for this ratchet liar!” Dodd replied to a fan on Instagram in November.

“They [are] running that show to the ground and hurting people’s reputation and my brand !!” the reality personality added when another follower wrote that Gunvalson and Judge should leave RHOC. “They can have her I’m out! I don’t need this s—!”

Photo credit: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for WE tv