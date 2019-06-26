‘RHOC’: Gina Kirschenheiter Files Restraining Order Against Estranged Husband Matt After Arrest

Real Housewives of Orange County, Gina Kirschenheiter filed a domestic violence restraining order against her estranged husband Matt Kirschenheiter.

She filed the order this week on Monday and the court heard her argument for the order the same day.

Matt was arrested just two days before she filed, but it’s unclear what he was arrested for but sources believe it had something to do with domestic violence. Matt was released the next morning around 1:06 a.m. on no bail.

Fans of the couple thought the two were working things out after Kirschenheiter posted a sweet birthday tribute to Matt.

“Happy birthday to the man who has held my hand for the last 14 years despite the ups and downs,” she posted to her Instagram with a sweet wedding photo. “Thanks for being the best father to our kids, and the best friend a girl could ask for. Wouldn’t want to take on this crazy life with anyone else. Like you said, ‘I’m your person and you’re mine.’ [heart emoji] Happy Birthday Matthew. [Birthday cake emoji.]

She also shared a sweet Father’s Day post with her fans as well.

One fan wrote, “So happy you have your beautiful family back together!”

Someone else commented with, “Love to see your family together.”

There were mixed reactions to both of these posts but for the most part, fans believed the two had worked things out.

The couple share three kids together: Nicholas, 7, Sienna, 5, and Luca, 3.

Kirschenheiter filed for divorce back in April 2018 and mentioned that the perfect holiday gift would be to have her divorce finalized.

“It’s a lot of paperwork!” she told Page Six. “It’s such a stupid process that nobody tells you about!”

She added that she would like to see those papers “wrapped up in a nice bow and have that be done.”

Earlier this year, the reality star was arrested for driving under the influence.

“Gina Kirschenheiter was stopped for a traffic violation in Rancho Santa Margarita at Santa Margarita Parkway,” Jaimee Blashaw — a public affairs officer — stated. “She was arrested for DUI at 12:20 a.m. on January 31 and was released at noon that same day.”

She responded with an apology statement, saying, “I made a very bad choice the other night after a mom’s night out. I am extremely disappointed in myself and regret my actions wholeheartedly. I have learned a valuable lesson and hope to show you all that this one incident does not define me.”