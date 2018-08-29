‘RHOC’ Alum Alexis Bellino’s Divorce Finalized, Ending 13 Years of Marriage

The Real Housewives of Orange County couple Alexis and Jim Bellino are officially divorced.

The reality personality alum, who appeared on the Bravo show between 2009 and 2013, and her ex-husband filed divorce documents Monday, TMZ reported, signifying the end of their 13 years of marriage.

Jim had originally filed for divorce from Alexis in June, citing irreconcilable differences. The two originally tied the knot in 2005 and share three kids, son James and twin daughters Melania and Mackenna.

In June, the couple released a joint statement about their split that was published at the time by PEOPLE.

Following news of the divorce filing, the pair released a joint statement and confirmed that they will share custody of their children.

“It is with heavy hearts that we inform the public of our mutual decision to end our marriage — but it’s important to us that you know we made this choice together, with love, and as the best decision for our children’s future,” the couple wrote.

“We hold one another in the highest regards as spouses, and especially as parents. We have agreed on 50/50 custody of the children, and we ask that you respect our privacy by not theorizing about the reasons for our divorce,” they continued.

They added, “In recent days and weeks, there has been a lot of negative discussion about our marriage and why it is ending. Outside of the news of our decision to part ways, there is nothing provocative, alluring, or sordid about the dissolution of our marriage. Quite to the contrary, we strongly support each other just as we have since the beginning of our relationship.”

The couple said in their statement that there was never a major falling out between the two, explaining that they simply grew apart over the years.

“Our marriage was a good one, but we were never perfect people or spouses — no one is, and in this respect, we were a lot like millions of other married people. And, just like millions of other married people, we simply grew apart over time — there is no ill will or bad blood between us — and maybe that’s why absurd rumors about our marriage and future together began when we filed for divorce,” they wrote.

The former couple concluded, “We ultimately want you to feel happy for us, respect our privacy during this difficult time, and pray for our mutual benefit as we weather this storm. To the fans who have supported us since the beginning, we’re grateful for how you cheers us on — we ask that you continue to cheer as our lives and the lives of our children change and ultimately improve as a result of this difficult decision.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Instagram/Alexis Bellino