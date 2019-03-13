‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Confesses Involvement in PuppyGate

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave’s hands aren’t as clean as she first professed when it comes to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ ongoing PuppyGate.

In Tuesday’s all-new episode of the Bravo series, the drama surrounding Lucy Lucy Applejuice, a dog Dorit Kemsley adopted from Lisa Vanderpump‘s dog rescue, Vanderpump Dogs, continued. For those playing catch-up, Kemsley was called out by one of Vanderpump’s employees to Mellencamp and Kyle Richards for giving the dog up to what she claimed was a “good home” after adopting her, only for the dog to end up in a kill shelter before being rescued once again by the foundation.

While Mellencamp had previously claimed that her bringing up Kemley’s part in the debacle to Vanderpump Dogs employee John Blizzard around Richards was without direction on Vanderpump’s part, she confessed to Erika Girardi this week that she had initially been part of a plan to make their co-star look bad.

“Dorit and I were not in a good place a month ago, because we had seen each other at a couple of public functions and she ignored me, which is fine,” Mellencamp confessed to Girardi. “Whatever. But, Lisa Vanderpump knew there was tension between Dorit and I. So, I get the call from Vanderpump Dogs. They say, ‘This thing happened with Dorit and the dog. Can you believe it? It’s crazy. Lisa wanted you to know.’”

“Lisa wanted you to know?” Girardi repeated.

“And I had a very dramatic response and I was kind of in it,” Mellencamp admitted. “Texting with [Vanderpump Dogs employees], being catty back. ‘All right, give me more deets. Show me the tea.’ Not being the most above-board human being.”

“She fed me information,” Mellencamp claimed of Vanderpump. “I bit.”

“What did she want you to go through with, baby?” Girardi asked.

“Telling everybody what Dorit did!” Mellencamp exclaimed, implying Vanderpump had wanted her to spread the story about Kemsley’s dog to the rest of the group.

The confession took Girardi by shock.

“I knew that Teddi and Dorit weren’t best friends, but I didn’t know that Teddi really had it in for Dorit,” she told the camera after their conversation.

Despite Mellencamp’s admission, Vanderpump maintained that her hands were clean in the entire saga later during a sit-down with Richards and Kemsley, pointing to text messages between Blizzard and Mellencamp the foundation’s employee had printed out.

“I can see what you’re saying. There’s no doubt that [Teddi]’s hands aren’t clean in this, but I think that it’s not fair to put that on her when she, she wasn’t alone in this situation,” an unconvinced Richards responded, adding in a confessional, “I’ve already seen these text messages. Teddi gave me her phone and said this is what happened, this is my part in it. She did not initiate this.”

While Richards tried to prove that Vanderpump had initiated everything that had gone down, the Vanderpump Rules star wondered why her longtime best friend would question her like that.

“Why are you believing Teddi over me?” Vanderpump asked her two co-stars, holding up the printed texts.

While Richards wasn’t convinced, Kemsley was shocked at Mellencamp’s hands being “not clean” in the “disgusting” situation, concluding that the accountability coach was “not as innocent” as she first thought.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Bravo