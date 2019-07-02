‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Photos That Show Major Body Transformation

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp is a health and wellness coach, using her knowledge to help her clients live a healthy lifestyle. In an Instagram post on Monday, the reality star opened up about her own fitness journey, revealing a dramatic weight-loss transformation in a pair of before-and-after photos.

In a pair of side-by-side images, Mellencamp shared a throwback photo of herself when she weighed around 200 lbs. next to a more recent image, with the post celebrating the strides she’s made as she marks her 38th birthday.

“Today I turn 38 years old,” she began. “Photo on the left: my birthday during one of the many years I was truly struggling with taking care of myself when it came to health and fitness. I remember having to step on the scale at the doctor— and the tears when the doc said, ‘Teddi, you’re 5’3″ and over 200lbs.’”

Mellencamp explained that her former self attempted to lose weight with fad diets, which would ultimately fail, and that embracing a healthy lifestyle was the decision that ultimately led her to her current figure.

“The me in that picture would do extreme fad diets, lose a bunch of weight and then gain it all back again,” she shared. “Picture on the right: Now, going into my 38th year with four years of consistent commitment to my lifestyle. Four years years I have been All IN— no yo-yo. And even when I do get a little ‘wild’ (for instance, you may have seen me on #RHOBH in Provence), I have the tools to reel it back in rather than letting myself unravel for week’s worth of choices that don’t work for me.”

Mellencamp now owns ALL IN by Teddi, where she helps clients achieve their own fitness goals.

“I am grateful that at this age of 38 I now know that healthy living isn’t a diet— it’s a lifestyle. I am so blessed to be surrounded by an amazing team @goallinbyteddi who have also changed their lives and continue to help me stay committed to feeling my best. This support network is invaluable and one of the best gifts I could ask for,” her post concluded. “Thank you to my team of coaches, clients, family and friends who have gone All IN with me. 38 is gonna be the best year yet. #thebestisyettocome #allinbyteddi #healthy #committed.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Joe Scarnici