‘RHOBH’ Cast Confronts Lisa Vanderpump Over ‘Harsh’ Behavior During Reunion

Lisa Vanderpump and Dorit Kemsley attempted to hash out their issues during the second part of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion Tuesday night, especially when it came to Vanderpump’s choice not to include Kemsley’s face in a photo spread in Beverly Hills Lifestyle.

Instead, Vanderpump and her colleagues at the magazine only used hand and body shots of Kemsley.

Vanderpump admitted straight off the bat that she did that because Kemsley was negative at the shoot, where she said she hated every single photo taken of her.

“You were standing there, in front of the photographer, in front of the makeup artists, you were standing there saying, ‘Oh no, don’t like any of them. Don’t like any of them,’” Vanderpump recalled. “How do you think that makes everybody feel?”

“You made a big f—ing deal about it in front of the makeup artist, who was mortified, by the way,” she added. “Let me tell you that.”

“I feel very bad about that, and I told you that then,” Kemsley claimed, but Vanderpump shut her down.

“You told me that afterwards, when I said, you can’t talk like that in front of people that are giving their time to make you look beautiful,” she said.

“But did you that, and cut off the head, because you were looking to punish me?” Kemsley asked.

“It is kinda harsh to cut off someone’s head, you know?” Lisa Rinna chimed in.

“It’s kind of, ‘F— you,’” Erika Jayne then added. “‘You didn’t do what I wanted. You made a scene, she feels like you were an a—hole. Watch me. I’ma be another a—hole and chop your f—ing head off and put ’em in.’”

Vanderpump’s response to Jayne will have to wait until part three of the reunion, but it appears that the gloves are about to be off based on what host Andy Cohen told Entertainment Tonight prior to the reunion.

“Lisa Vanderpump got involved in a way that surprised me,” he said. “She kind of got her hands dirty and, you know, I saw her the next day and she said, ‘Were you surprised that I could fight like that?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ Like, she stood up to Erika Jayne in a way that was surprising.”

The third part of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion airs Tuesday, May 8 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

