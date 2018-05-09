‘RHOBH’ Personality Kyle Richards Cries Revealing Sister Kathy Hilton Isn’t Speaking to Her

Kyle Richards is opening up about the tough relationship she has with sister Kathy Hilton.

In part three of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion special, which aired Tuesday, Richards, 49, revealed that she and sister Hilton, 59, hadn’t spoken in six months after Richards decided to develop and produce a television series called American Woman inspired on the life of their late mother Kathleen Richards.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Asked by host Andy Cohen where their relationship stands currently, Kyle admitted things are “not great.”

“That’s why I’m looking forward to her seeing American Woman, because I think she’s going to look and say, ‘I read the situation wrong,’ ” Kyle said. “And then we’ll go from there.”

“Did you think about just sending her the script and saying, ‘Look, this is not what you think?’ ” asked Cohen.

“I told her all the time,” Kyle said. “I said, ‘I’m not sharing your stories or Kim’s — these are my own stories.’ And not only that, it’s a fictionalized version of our life, and our mom being a single mom in the ’70s is the jumping-off point.”

But the Bravo celebrity admitted there’s more to the rift in their relationship than the television show.

“I think it started with my husband leaving their real estate company and opening [competitor] The Agency,” she said.

Castmate Lisa Vanderpump pointed out that if their mother was still alive, things could be different, mentioning that she recently spoke with Hilton at a social event.

“The cohesion would have pulled them back together,” said Vanderpump, 57. “Now the mother’s not part of the equation — and honestly, that’s what Kathy said to me last night.”

And while Kyle opened up a little about her family situation this season, she said she tries to keep that drama away from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cameras, as her sisters choose not to appear on the show.

“I feel it’s unfair to talk about them, honestly,” said Kyle, breaking down in tears. “And even though my husband is incredibly supportive — he really is — it’s different than having someone you grew up with, like your mom and your sisters.”

Hopefully these sisters can find their way back to one another.

Photo credit: Bravo