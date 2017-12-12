‘RHOBH’ Cast Member Kyle Richards Puts Bel-Air Mansion up for Rent

If you have an extra $7 million, you can live like a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. Kyle Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, listed their Bel Air estate for sale or rent.

The 6,229-square-foot home is listed on Realtor.com for $6,995,000. It is also listed for rent at the same site for $50,000 a month.

Page Six reports that the couple are unloading the home after they bought an Encino estate for $8.25 million in October. Their new home was previously owned by music legend Smokey Robinson.

If their Bel Air home sells for the asking price, Umansky and Richards will make a hefty profit. They bought it for just over $3 million in 2011.

The Bel Air home is on a cul-de-sac and has seven bedrooms, with 7.5 bathrooms. There’s a “sophisticated pub” with a fireplace and wet bar. Residents never have to leave home to see a movie, since there’s a theater. The home also has a “voluminous master suite.”

Exterior features include a pool, spa, entertaining area, sports courts and putting green.

Faye Resnick, who appears on RHOBH, designed the home.

The 48-year-old Richards is a former child actress who has been on RHOBH since 2011. Last year, Alicia Silverstone signed on to star in a sitcom inspired by Richards’ life in the 1970s. Titled American Woman, it is expected to air on the new Paramount Network.

Umansky is a real estate agent. Richards’ daughter from her first marriage, Farrah Aldjufrie, works at his firm.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Kim Richards