‘RHOBH’: Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton and Dorit Kemsley Test Positive for COVID-19

Three stars from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have tested positive for COVID-19. According to TMZ, sources with direct knowledge of the situation have said that Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton, and Dorit Kemsley have tested positive for COVID-19. The news comes about one week after production on the Bravo series was shut down after a crew member tested positive for the virus.

The Bravo show began filming the new season at the end of October. There were reportedly safety protocols in place during filming, including testing and temperature checks. However, the production still found itself dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. Production on RHOBH shut down at the end of November after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19. However, sources have now revealed that several stars of the show also tested positive for the illness. Kemsley, Richards, and Hilton, who is Richards’ sister and will be serving a “friend of” role in the upcoming season, all caught COVID-19. TMZ reported that the three Housewives did not catch the virus while on set. However, all three of them were hanging out at a separate time, and they all have since tested positive for the virus. Sources told the publication that all three women are in the end stages of the virus and are expected to be alright following the ordeal.

In late October, Bravo announced that Hilton, the mother of Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild, would be joining the cast of RHOBH in a “friend of” role. Hilton’s sister Richards, who has been on the Bravo series since the first season, addressed reports that her sister would possibly be joining the show back in 2019 during an episode of Watch What Happens Live. She told host Andy Cohen at the time, “I mean, I would be happy … I’ve had one sister on, why not have another sister on? My sister Kathy is actually — people don’t know this, but she’s one the funniest people there is. She’s a practical joker and she’s very, very funny. So I think she would be an amazing Housewife, actually.”

Hilton isn’t the only person who will be joining the RHOBH cast. It was also recently announced that Crystal Kung Minkoff would be joining the show as a full-time Housewife. In addition to Hilton, Minkoff, Richards, and Kemsley, the cast of RHOBH also includes Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, and Lisa Rinna.