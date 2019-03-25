Kyle Richards Denies Report Niece Paris Hilton Is Joining ‘RHOBH’

That’s NOT hot! After a report surfaced that Paris Hilton would be joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills next season, the socialite’s aunt — and current cast member — Kyle Richards shut down the rumors.

Monday, after Radar Online published a now-deleted story claiming that Hilton would be joining the Bravo cast, Richards set the record straight on a fan account that shared the headline on Instagram.

“I would love this, but she never said this,” the sister of Paris’ mom, Kathy Hilton, commented.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans have long hoped the Simple Life star, 37, would return to her reality show roots, as she has made a few cameos on her aunt’s show in the past. (Kyle’s sister, Kim Richards, was also an OG of the series, but left the show as a cast member in 2014.) Currently starring on the reality show are Richards, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Erika Girardi, Lisa Vanderpump and Lisa Rinna.

Some of the details of the story did seem suspect, however with the now-deleted report claiming, “Paris wants a million bucks” to join RHOBH because she “thinks she’s worth every penny.”

Hilton may not be shining up her diamond, but the hotel magnate has plenty on her plate after calling off engagement to fiancé Chris Zylka in November 2018.

“I’m really working, I’m just traveling so much,” she told Us Weekly soon after the split made headlines. “I just got back from my little launch of my 24th fragrance, Platinum Rush, we did a world tour, traveled all round for the past month, so it’s good to finally be home. I’m back in L.A. and with my pets.”

She added that she hoped the two could “always be friends,” despite the way their relationship ended and the contentious argument over the fate of her $2 million engagement ring.

Hilton explained her reasoning for calling the 11-month engagement off on The Talk soon after news broke.

“I’m just really having my ‘me time,’” she said of the single life. “I just feel that when I fall in love, I fall in love fast and hard and it was this whirlwind romance, and I’ve always been obsessed with Disney stories and love stories. I thought it was going to be my happy ending, and I just realized after time it wasn’t the right decision.”

She continued, “But I wish him the best and one day I would love to get married and have children, but for right now I’m just focused on myself and my work.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AltaMed