‘RHOBH’ Stars Share First Impressions of Newcomer Denise Richards

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are sure to bring the drama with Denise Richards during her first season, but for now, the Housewives have nothing but kind things to say about their newest co-star.

Us Weekly spoke with Bravo stars Teddi Mellencamp, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley and Camille Grammer Friday at The Toybox premiere in Hollywood, asking them their thoughts so far on the Wild Things actress, who also attended the event.

“The thing about Denise is that she’s really chill and down to earth. But she will stand up for herself,” Grammer told the publication, saying, “She won’t start the drama.”

Girardi added on, “I really like Denise. Denise is very cool,” agreeing, “She’s been around a very long time. She knows what’s important and what isn’t.”

The “XXPEN$IVE” artist said she thinks fans will be a little surprised at how much Richards brings to the table even as a newcomer to the Housewives world. “I think you’ll see her as very levelheaded. And actually very bright. Because she says some things sometimes that are very unexpected that sum up ideas very quickly. I think you’d be surprised at some of the insights she really has,” she said.

Kemsley echoed her co-stars’ praises of Richards, saying, “She’s such a cool girl. She’s so down to earth. I really connect with her … We have a blossoming friendship. We check in all the time. I’ve really enjoyed her! I’m really happy she’s on the cast.”

She added that Richards is “very easy to get along with” and has “a great heart,” doubling down with, “I’ll be honest, I haven’t seen anything but beauty in her.”

Richards also dished to Extra at the event about her last-minute wedding to Aaron Phypers on Sept. 8, just a day after they announced their engagement.

“I didn’t put it together. Mindy Weiss, who is an amazing wedding planner,” Richards told the outlet. “If it weren’t for her, we’d be married probably in our garage or something. She is amazing.”

And while the wedding might have been a last-minute effort, the date has a great deal of importance to Richards and Phypers. “September 8th means a lot to my … husband! My husband! Means infinity, the number eight,” she said. “We just said, ‘You know what? Let’s just do it.’ Threw it together and it was fun that we didn’t have to make certain decisions and make it about that instead of the hoopla of the wedding.”

Photo credit: Bravo