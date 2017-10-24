Dorit Kemsley of ‘RHOBH’ Reveals Hopes for Third Child

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley is opening up about the likelihood that she and her husband might welcome another child.

Over the weekend, Us Weekly caught up with the 41-year-old Bravo during a preview event for her bikini brand. While at the gathering, Kemsley spoke out about having another child.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: ‘RHOC’ Cast Member Calls for Emergency Medical Help on Iceland Trip

“I think that if that happens, then it happens. I’m not focused on it, but I do also think that I’m put on this Earth and designed to be able to multitask, and be able to have a family, and have young babies and still have a career,” Kemsley said. “I also have a lot of support and a great team around me. So it’s not really like everything is on me. So I have help.”

The Kemsleys have two children together: Jagger, 3, and Phoenix, 20 months. Paul also has three kids from a previous marriage. Despite their busy life, Dorit isn’t counting out the possibility of having more kids.

“We have five collectively, so we’ve got a big family. Listen, I think we both are of the mindset where, if it happens, it happens, but we’re not putting too much pressure on that,” Kemsley said.

More: ‘RHONY’ Bethenny Frankel’s Ex Takes Deal in Stalking and Harassment Case

“It all really started because my daughter, my youngest, she’s 20 months old, and she sort of became a toddler overnight. It was so rapid. So I long for that baby/mommy feeling. So I think that that’s where everything was brewing, but we’ll see what happens,” she continued.

At this time, Kemsley is focusing on her job. This is her first line to release in five years, but she feels that it is the right time to pay more attention to her fashion design career.

“I sort of put my career on hiatus to start a family with my husband, and I was really focused on that,” she said. “Now it feels like I’m in that right place to do it all over again, and I’ve got great balance because I’ve got a supportive husband, and my children are just a little bit older. They’re not baby-babies, although they’re still babies in my heart. They’re off the bottle, and out of diapers, or one of them is, anyway. So it’s a little bit easier, and it just feels like it’s now.”