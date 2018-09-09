See ‘RHOBH’ Star Denise Richards’ Wedding Dress, Made in Just 24 Hours

When Denise Richards came calling for a wedding dress the day before her nuptials to Aaron Phypers, designer Mark Zunino jumped into action!

The newest member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills wed her new husband just days after announcing her engagement to Phypers in an intimate Malibu ceremony Saturday, Bravo announced the following day.

High-end designer Mark Zunino shared photos of Richards’ romantic and unconventional gown on his Instagram account soon after the announcement was made, giving fans a look at the embellished mini-dress, which was covered with floral detailing and pushed to a new level with a semi-sheer train that attached at the waist.

“24 hours to make a wedding dress? NO PROBLEM!!” he captioned a photo of himself with the blushing bride. “Congratulations to Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers! Thank you for letting us be a part of your special day!”

The designer also gave a full-on look at the dress in another post, in which he addressed detractors who thought the modern-looking gown was a rare miss for Richards design-wise.

“I don’t think we’ve ever had a wedding dress create more split opinions than the dress we just did for Denise Richards!” he wrote alongside the photo. “Here’s our thought: we work for the bride/client. As long as they’re in love with the design, we feel we’ve done our job. Unless you’ve paid for it or are the one wearing it you don’t have to worry about it! We are thrilled that Denise felt beautiful on her special day and love how the dress 100% fit her personality and the setting. We look forward to looking with any of you and creating the dress of your dreams no matter what anyone else thinks! XOXO”

Richards confirmed in August that she would be joining the Bravo reality series as its newest member, and the network revealed Sunday that her wedding will indeed be shown on the upcoming season of RHOBH.

“Hi, I’m Denise Richards, and yep, the rumors are true: This is my husband Aaron, and we just got married,” the actress said in a video shared by the network to break the news.

“Love you, baby,” Phypers added.

“I am so happy to officially be married to the love of my life,” Richards also told Bravo’s The Daily Dish. “I can’t wait for everyone to go on this incredible journey with me this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It has been a wild ride so far!”

Photo credit: Instagram/Mark Zunino