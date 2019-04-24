‘RHOBH’: Denise Richards Fears ‘Dysfunction’ of Divorce From Charlie Sheen Impacted Their Children

Denise Richards and ex-husband Charlie Sheen may be on better terms now, but the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star still worries their “dysfunctional” divorce scarred their children.

In Tuesday’s episode of the Bravo reality show, Richards and new husband Aaron Phypers were working out together as she began to reflect on how her daughters with Sheen — 15-year-old Sami and 13-year-old Lola — had matured over the years. (Richards is also mom to 7-year-old Eloise, whom she adopted in 2011).

“It’s surreal when you start to see your kids become adults. It makes me cry,” she told Phypers, beginning to tear up. “I just feel like I f—ed up a lot with their dad. I don’t want them to look back at their childhood and remember [fighting].”

“My girls have been through a lot,” continued to the camera. “How I chose to relate to the dysfunction that was going on with their father was to hide it from the kids. I don’t know if I did a disservice or not. … It just made me realize how fast it goes. Life is so short and their childhood is so short.”

Sheen and Richards married in 2002, splitting three years later while Richards was pregnant with Lola in a public divorce that made headlines due to the Two and a Half Men actor’s bizarre behavior.

Richards may have been doubting herself and the course of her life, but Phypers said he wouldn’t change a thing about his new bride and their family together.

“You protected them from a lot,” he told her. “You did the best you could. You’ve gotta know it. And you’re right, life is short. So focus on right now and enjoy every moment. From my own perspective in my life, I wouldn’t change anything. Because it led me to right now in this moment with you.”

Despite these moments of doubt, Richards and Sheen have been successfully coparenting their children as of late, with Richards even managing to joke about her ex’s money management skills during Tuesday’s RHOBH upon learning he wanted to renegotiate their child support agreement due to his “dire financial crisis.”

“Charlie and I didn’t have a prenup when we got married and when we got divorced, I could have asked for half of what he made and I did not because I ain’t a greedy f—ing whore,” Richards told the camera. “Poor bastard. How do you blow all that f—ing money? He should have given me half of that goddamn money because I would have put it away for him.”

That didn’t mean she wasn’t willing to work with her ex. “I texted him, ‘Why you gotta file this? We can work things out discretely and privately,’” she added. “It’s been 13 years!”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Bravo