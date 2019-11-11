‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Devastated After Fiance Dennis McKinley Admits to Cheating During Her Pregnancy

It was a devastating realization for Porsha Williams on Sunday’s Real Housewives of Atlanta when, after months of rumors that her fiancé, Dennis McKinley, was cheating on her, the father of her 7-month-old daughter admitted to an affair. Working through their issues in a therapy session after McKinley had moved out of their family home, the new father admitted to infidelity while Williams was pregnant.

“After I heard what I needed to hear, I got up and stormed out,” Williams told the camera after. “At that point, I didn’t want to hear anymore. Because for me, I had just heard my fiancé say that he actually had sex with someone while I was carrying our child.”

“I didn’t want to hear anything else,” she continued. “There was nothing else I needed to hear, nothing I needed to say. I didn’t need to know the reasons, I didn’t need to know anything else.”

At that point, Williams was left with mixed feelings about forgiving McKinley, both wanting to keep her family in tact but also dealing with the hurt and trust issues that come with him confirming the tabloid rumors.

“To be disrespected at the most sacred time in life is like, I just can’t forgive that,” Williams cried. “I’m looking at my daughter, telling her, ‘I’m going to work it out, I’m going to work it out.’ But some stuff is not forgivable, and I don’t think she would want me to have to deal with certain things. I don’t think she’s want that.”

She added, “I’m done. This isn’t anything I’m even capable of forgiving.”

Calling his actions “very unforgivable,” Williams lamented the state of their relationship after their fairytale romance.

“I am not going to sit up here and take that. I don’t deserve that,” she said. “The love I had for him. The love that we were building? I would have never betrayed him. He could have gotten sick and penis could have not even been working no more, and I would have never betrayed him.”

She continued, I loved him and no one will understand it. As closed up as I was when we I met him, for me to blossom and open completely up to him is how hurt I am.”

Since filming this season of RHOA, the couple appears to have reconciled, with Williams telling Us Weekly, “We’re happy and we’re raising our daughter together. It’s been a long road, one we’re still on. We’re going day by day rebuilding our relationship and making sure our foundation is where we want it to be to have a strong family.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images