‘RHOA’ Fans Not Impressed With Porsha’s Acting Skills

At the start of Sunday night’s Real Housewives of Atlanta, Porsha Williams tested her acting skills. It looked like she was accusing personal assistant Dominic of having an affair with her publicist, but she was really acting out a scene from a play. Needless to say, RHOA fans were not impressed by her performance.

Williams is going to be featured in a play based on the film Two Can Play That Game. “Acting has always been a passion of mine,” Williams said. She will play the role Gabrielle Union played in the movie.

She held up her performance in Sharknado 5: Global Warming as an example of her skills, which really got Twitter laughing.

No that shark scene with porschea got me WEAK!!! #RHOA pic.twitter.com/nUK4Q00fzJ — Jazz (@msjazzsaidit) January 15, 2018

Im over #RHOA with Porsha Sharknado scene 😂😂😂 — Delon B. (@SteezyD__) January 15, 2018

Next, Williams reminded everyone that she was in a production of A Mother’s Love on the stage in 2013. Viewers found that hilarious. Did that really require any acting, one person asked.

Porsha referenced Sharknando and A Mother’s Love as if those two required actual acting #RHOA — Goonica’s Coming 4 U (@AshleyShyMiller) January 15, 2018



I forgot about a mother’s love 😂😂😂 #rhoa — Skip Baeless 🧡 (@ImNotBree) January 15, 2018

Williams said in the episode that she wants to become a better actress by starting to work with an acting coach. She wants to be taken seriously on the stage.

Unfortunately, Twitter is not taking her seriously yet. Some suggested she should get a “worst actress” award. That is not the right way to get started.

#RHOA and the worst actress 🏆goes to #porshawilliams wth no 😢 — Joy (@joysworldlive00) January 15, 2018

So satisfying too see that shark take Porsha out in Sharknado 😂😂😂😂#rhoa — MzRoz (@babeeluvee) January 15, 2018



Porsha is perfect for acting because she fake af #rhoa — Rami Rae (@ThatSoRami) January 15, 2018

RHOA airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.