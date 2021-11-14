‘RHOA’ Alum Calls Potential Return to Show ‘Not a Responsible Decision’

Phaedra Parks is making her long-anticipated return to Bravo in the second Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip mashup. The self-proclaimed southern belle was a full-time peach holder on The Real Housewives of Atlanta from Seasons 3-9. She gained popularity due to her wit, classic one-liners, beef with Kenya Moore, and contradictory statement and behavior at times. But it all came crashing down during Season 9 after Parks was reportedly fired from the show after it was revealed that she was behind a damaging rumor about her former BFF Kandi Burruss wanting to drug and sexually assault Porsha Williams.

Despite the messiness, Parks has been missed. She’ll appear on the Housewives mashup alongside other popular Housewives alums from other franchises, including Eva Marcille, Dorinda Medley, and Tamra Judge. But just because Parks is doing the All-Star special, it doesn’t mean she’s running back to the franchise.

“The Housewives is an awesome platform but it comes with its issues and so to be a great parent and to be a responsible parent, I think that that would not be a responsible decision,” The Blast reports Parks said.

Cohen spoke of the decision to let Parks go in 2017. He says that after such defamatory remarks and the cast learning that Parks was the culprit, it made it a difficult sell for Parks to return. “The question that we look at now with Phaedra is, when the reunion ended, none of the other women wanted to have anything to do with her,” he said at the time. “So that’s what you have to look at,” he said. “How do you shoot a show about a group of friends when no one is speaking to one of the friends?”

Burruss, who has been on the show since season 2, has also threatened to quit the franchise if Parks returns. She told The Breakfast Club in 2019 that she did make it known that she would not be part of the show if Parks continued to be featured. “Technically, yeah,” she told the hosts. At the end of the day, they said that I called Bravo and said that. No, I did not call Bravo and tell them that. Did I say that to anybody? Yes, I did.”

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live this May, Parks spoke of potentially reconciling with her former friends. “You know what? We’re both two very strong, powerful Black women. And as a mom, we’re both moms, I teach my kids that they can resolve anything, and so I would never say never,” she said. “Resolution is always possible in every scenario.”