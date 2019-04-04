‘RHOA’ Star NeNe Leakes ‘Still Celebrating’ Husband Gregg After Chemotherapy Completion

NeNe Leakes and husband Gregg appear to be putting their marital strife behind them after the Real Housewives of Atlanta husband completed six months of chemotherapy.

After Leakes announced her husband was done with chemo treatments being used to fight his Stage 3 colon cancer diagnosis, she shared a video of them dancing up on one another and having fun to Instagram, captioning it, “Still celebrating you.”

Earlier in the day, the Bravo star made a joyful announcement about her husband’s cancer journey: “This all started May 5th 2018…It’s been a long emotional ride for our entire family Listen up America…..TODAY my husband [Gregg Leakes] has completed 6 months of chemotherapy!”

“Awesome job hunni!” she continued. “I’m so happy for you and the strength you showed during this difficult time in your life! Thank you to all of our family, friends, fans, doctors and nurses who lifted us up in constant prayer, sent recipes, doctors info, gave advice and gifts! We love you!”

She concluded, “PSS: what a relief! We finally get to share with the world what we’ve been going thru.”

After initially undergoing surgery to remove the cancerous portion of his colon, Gregg initially turned down doctor-recommended chemotherapy, pursuing holistic treatments instead.

“Chemo is not something that Gregg is thinking about doing at the moment,” Leakes explained on an episode of RHOA. “Obviously we hear all the report of people doing chemo and being very sick. So he feels like if there’s any other options that can take, I’d rather take those options and let chemo sit on the back burner for now.”

The ongoing season of RHOA has been a tough one between Leakes and Gregg in general, as she struggled to deal emotionally with being a caretaker for her admittedly moody husband.

“Right before I came here, he talked about separating,” she told Cynthia Bailey at Eva Marcille’s wedding.”He said he would go ahead and find him a place. Last night, I felt like I broke because he is so mean. I get that it’s a sickness, but I can’t be talked to like that. It’s weird because you’re trying to help the sick person, but they don’t want your help. And everybody around thinks I’m bad.”

She added to the cameras, “Gregg lets me take the rap for a lot of things that he’s done. People generally point the finger at me, and he just kind of like sits and lets me take that rap, when he knows that it’s not that way at all.”

We’re glad to hear the couple is back on a good track!

