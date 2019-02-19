‘RHOA’ Star NeNe Leakes Opens up About Husband Gregg’s Infidelity Following Cancer Diagnosis

NeNe Leakes and husband Gregg have been through a lot, but fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta never knew how much until now.

In an unseen clip of the Bravo show just released by the network, Leakes opens up to her co-stars about a particularly low point in her decades-long relationship with Gregg, whom she first married in 1997, divorced in 2010 and reconciled with in 2013.

While playing a game of Truth of Dare on the way down to Destin, Florida, newcomer Shamari DeVoe asks the OG, “[Has] there ever been any infidelity in your relationship?”

Leakes replies, “Yes. Gregg. There was many days when I just thought I was gonna divorce Gregg.”

She continued of what led to their divorce, and subsequent second wedding, as chronicled on I Dream of NeNe, “I think my breaking point came when Gregg and I couldn’t communicate. Gregg has never been a good communicator. And the way that he communicates now is because he’s learned a lot.”

Leakes has previously opened up about her decision to file for divorce to TV One on its Uncensored series, admitting, “I think a lot of people were surprised when I filed for divorce. I filed for divorce because I always felt like you have to teach people how to treat you and I felt like at that time that Gregg wasn’t treating me the way I felt I should be treated. It was me teaching Gregg a lesson, and I think he got it.”

Currently, the couple is going through tough times beyond their control, as Gregg fights against cancer. Leakes revealed in June that her husband had been diagnosed with what she would later specify as Stage 3 colon cancer. Following surgery to remove the diseased portion of his colon, the couple decided to forgo chemotherapy treatments, despite learning in a Dec. 2 episode of RHOA that there were still “circulating tumor cells” in his body.

“Chemo is not something that Gregg is thinking about doing at the moment. Obviously we hear all the report of people doing chemo and being very sick. So he feels like if there’s any other options that can take, I’d rather take those options and let chemo sit on the back burner for now,” NeNe explained in a November episode. “I’m very much on the same page as Gregg. I’m not sure I would do chemo. We’ve watched chemo destroy people, so it’s not something that he is even interested in.”

Gregg added, “I’m deciding to really take my life and use it as a mouthpiece for other people. I just want to use my life in a way to help someone. So I can say I’m Gregg Leakes and I have cancer, but I will be a survivor.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Instagram/NeNe Leakes