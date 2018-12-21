‘RHOA’ Star NeNe Leakes Reportedly ‘Making Amends’ With Phaedra Parks at the Expense of Porsha Williams

NeNe Leakes may be “making amends” with her former Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Phaedra Parks, but a production source told Us Weekly Thursday that she’s leaving Porsha Williams behind.

The two have been clashing recently after Williams, currently pregnant with her first child with fiancé Dennis McKinley, appears to have let it slip that Leakes was the one who told her Kandi Burruss had been speaking negatively about McKinley earlier in the ongoing season of the Bravo reality show.

Following the Dec. 2 episode of RHOA, Leakes wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, “When you a ride or die chick!!!! Hey lil sis, I got your back! Lil sis: Yeah ok! Then throws big sis under the bus! What the F—.”

Williams soon blamed the spill on producers in a tweet, writing, “NeNe knows that was editing! Everyone can see that was the last part of a sentence asked way after the lunch even took place! They added it to make it seem like I confessed who told me. I never said NeNe told me what Kandi said. I only said why NeNe felt it may be kept from me!”

The mom-to-be was shocked by Leakes coming after her on Instagram, the source told Us Weekly.

“Porsha was flabbergasted by NeNe’s post,” the source revealed, noting that after Parks was fired from RHOA after spreading a rumor through Williams that Burruss and her husband had attempted to rape her, she did appear at Leakes’ birthday party last weekend.

“NeNe and Porsha’s relationship was really good before that. Porsha is pregnant, doing her business, not angry at NeNe,” the source continued. “NeNe didn’t invite Porsha to any of her birthday celebration. Now she’s posting pics with Phaedra, but leaving Porsha out in the cold? It’s really weird that she’s making amends with Phaedra, gunning for her to be back on the show now, after talking about what a bad, negative affect she had on the show.”

That doesn’t mean Williams is leaving Leakes behind for good at this point. “There’s no reason that NeNe and Porsha can’t be friends,” the source continued. “It’s on NeNe’s end. There’s nothing Porsha can do to maintain a friendship with NeNe if it’s going to be like this.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Jenny Anderson/Getty Images