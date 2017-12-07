‘RHOA’ Cast Member Kenya Moore Explains Why No One Ever Sees Her Husband

The absence of Kenya Moore’s new husband Marc Daly has been a touchy issue for the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member this season, with the other Housewives mocking her and calling Daly “not real.”

The couple, which eloped in St. Lucia in June, raised eyebrows when they refused to allow cameras to film the ceremony and didn’t invite any of the Housewives.

But Moore says in an interview with The Daily Dish Wednesday that it’s not that her marriage is a sham, as had been accused, it’s that Daly doesn’t want his life broadcast to millions of Bravo viewers.

“I don’t think that he’s camera-shy. He’s not camera-shy; he just doesn’t seek the spotlight. Those are two different things,” she said. “You know, he’s an investment banker, former investment banker for many years, and they were always taught to be in the background, and their clients were the stars, and it was all about making the deals, and they were just a part of making those things happen. So he supports me in everything that I do in his way.”

Moore has broken down a few times on this season of the show over the fear that her fame will lead to the end of her new marriage.

Wednesday, she reiterated that overnight fame has been “a lot to deal with” for Daly, who has gotten his fair share of negative as well as positive comments after news of their relationship broke.

“It’s a mixed bag, and it’s a lot for someone who’s always been in the background to now be in the foreground, it takes some time to get used to. But I think now I can say we are definitely more adjusted now in how to deal with things, just within our family and them getting used to it as well,” Moore said. “And all I had to say really was it will get better in time because time will give you more opportunity to learn how to deal with it. And I think he’s in a really good place now. I think we’re really good right now.”

The subject of Moore’s marriage led to the most explosive fight so far this season after returning Housewife Kim Zolciak Biermann said Daly “don’t exist” at the “Girls and Gays” party hosted by NeNe Leakes.

“Shut the f–k up, OK?” Moore responded. “Why do you have such a hard-on for me? Didn’t they cut it off during your reassignment surgery? Why do you have such a hard-on? Whack off somewhere. Get it off. Jack off somewhere and get it off your chest.”

Moore responded with an accusation that Zolciak Biermann was “pimping out” her daughter after the mother of six tweeted a request for John Legend tickets in return for a sexual act with her 20-year-old daughter Brielle Biermann.

That crossed the line for the Don’t Be Tardy star, who hurled a glass at Moore, lunging before being restrained by husband Kroy Biermann.

“Let me tell you something, b—, because you will not talk about my f—ing daughter,” she screamed. “That’s where you crossed the motherf—ing line.”

Even Leakes has shaded Moore over her “fake” husband. Fans will have to see if Daly will ever meet his wife’s co-workers to dispel rumors he doesn’t exist.

Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo