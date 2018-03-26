Kenya Moore’s ‘Fake’ Husband Makes First ‘RHOA’ Appearance

Despite the doubts of her Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates, Kenya Moore proved that her husband Marc Daly is, in fact, real.

After a season of her fellow Housewives mocking Moore’s marriage, calling it “fake” and saying Daly “don’t exist,” Moore’s hubby made his debut on The Real Housewives of Atlanta during Sunday’s episode of the show.

After the Barcelona contingent of the RHOA cast returned from their lavish and dramatic trip overseas, Moore invited everyone to a screening of the domestic violence PSA she helped shoot earlier in the season.

Prior to the big day, Sheree Whitfield asked Moore whether or not they will finally be able to meet her husband at the event.

“Oh, Lord. He is working, and he was just like, ‘I cannot, but I send you my love,’” Moore explained.

“Aw. I am like, ‘This is a major night for her. This is the night we are gonna meet him!” Whitfield added.

Moore then revealed that she is the one who manages almost every aspect of Daly’s schedule.

“I need to book his ticket, I need to pick out his clothes,” she told her castmates.

“Girl, that man has been flying without you his whole life,” Porsha Williams noted.

“He has, but guess what? He’s married now, so guess who he likes to take care of him?” Moore said proudly.

But even without the help of his new bride, Moore managed to make it to his wife’s event, surprising her in the middle of her speech.

“I don’t know if he’s her real husband, but he’s real,” Whitefield quipped to the camera.

Skepticism about Moore’s marriage began when she unexpectedly married Daly in a secret beach ceremony in St. Lucia back in June.

This move at first got in trouble with the Bravo producers not only because did she did not invite them to the wedding, but also because she refused to share any part of her new married life on camera.

But she has always defended her relationship to the haters, even on social media.

“It never ceases to amaze me the lengths people will go to discredit you, spread propaganda, boldface lies and publish entire articles based on an ‘anonymous’ or unknown source,” she wrote on Instagram in August. “My marriage and my life will not be made a mockery of.”kWithMyFamily.”

“I ignored this empty rhetoric in the past…No more,” she said. “Enough is enough. I’m fighting back. Be warned, I’m coming for you and we all know how this will end for you. I always have the last laugh. #lawsuit #receipts #reallove #DontF—WithMyFamily”

Photo credit: Bravo