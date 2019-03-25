‘RHOA’: Eva Marcille Storms off After Rumored Financial Issues Revealed

Eva Marcille had barely gotten back from her honeymoon before rumors that she had been lying about her finances caused her to storm off from filming The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

In Sunday’s all-new episode of the Bravo reality show, Eva revealed to Kandi Burruss that she and husband Michael Sterling had plans to move from their rental townhouse into another rental home just two days after getting back from the honeymoon in order to stay there until they could buy and renovate a new home.

Kandi thought it was a strange move, especially right after the couple spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on their lavish wedding.

“Eva just got back from her honeymoon, why is she is going to move from a rental to another rental?” she asked the camera. “It just sounds fishy.”

The model explained that she has long been followed around by the man who fathered her daughter, requiring her to get a number of restraining orders and live with “a sense of uneasiness,” when living in one place for too long.

One of Eva’s bridesmaids and former “best friend” Seannita had a different explanation for the odd move, spilling the tea to Marlo Hampton, NeNe Leakes and Tanya Sam after a falling out over her allegedly choking the wedding planner at the reception.

Among her many claims were that Eva and her husband were “frauds,” that her credit is so bad she had to rent their home in someone else’s name and the quick move came not because of problems with an ex, but because they were being kicked out. When put on speaker phone to back up what Marlo was saying, Seannita was happy to add that Eva’s car had even been repossessed.

All of what had been being said came out at Kandi’s Old Lady Gang II opening, when Tanya took the new bride aside to let her know the rumors going around.

“I think it’s very juvenile for Marlo to sit around and talk about rumors you heard,” Eva told the camera. “It’s like beyond petty, it’s beyond messy, it’s beyond shady. It’s sad.”

Taking off her microphone and leaving the event behind, Eva told producers she was done filming.

“I am in the midst of my honeymoon bliss, so to hear this despicable dirt — this whole thing just stinks, and I don’t want nothing to do with it. So thank you, excuse me and good day.”

Coming back briefly to talk with NeNe in a conversation she thought was off-screen, Eva explained that Seannita was trying to slander her name, and reiterated that her security concerns were the reason she was moving about so much.

Marlo wasn’t buying it though.

“I believe that your baby father might be a little coo coo, but girl, he ain’t after you like that,” she told the cameras. “You post on your Instagram where you’re going, where you’re making appearances at. That man ain’t checking for you like that, baby.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

