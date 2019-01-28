‘RHOA’: Eva Marcille and Marlo Hampton Turn Tokyo Trip Into Sparring Match

Eva Marcille has had enough of Marlo Hampton’s digs!

The new Real Housewives of Atlanta star finally snapped during Sunday’s episode of the Bravo reality show, debuting her ability to read someone to filth.

After a season of Hampton calling the former model “basic,” criticizing her fashion sense, telling her to lose weight and slamming her as having “no character,” things finally popped off between the two women when Marcille told Kandi Burruss not to wear sneaker wedges out on the town for the night.

“I know you ain’t talking, Eva! Your Birkenstock-wearing a—,” Hampton shouted, shocking Marcille and sparking a fight that surprised even Marcille’s friends.

“Girl, you got me all the way twisted. I’m on my motherf—ing runway right now. Stop it,” she retorted, showing off her $1,200 sandals.

When Hampton said quietly, “Now you just done got the plug on it. Now, chill out,” Marcille fired back, “Ain’t nobody got no plug! She been doing this. I went from on the runway to off the runway every minute of 5’7″. Been doing it since 18, and I’m every minute of 33.”

Marcille definitely wasn’t done there, telling the “friend of” that while she had tried to keep the peace, things had gone too far.

“Put your wig down and leave me alone!” she yelled back, shading Hampton’s lost luggage and bedraggled appearance.

When Hampton tried to clap at Marcille saying that she owned everything she had ever worn on the runway, Marcille responded, “because you’re older than me, Marlo!”

“You can’t fit into nothing on the runway now,” Hampton added, at which point Marcille retorted, “And you fit it in when? Never! January of never! The way your a— is set up, you could never model… You wanna work for plus size? Stop. I don’t know where you’re getting these plus-size fashions from.”

“Your mother,” Hampton replied, prompting everyone to stop in their tracks. As Marcille got up, walking over to her nemesis, she told her calmly, “Don’t do that. Marlo, I am so sincere. Don’t do that.”

“Go take your cigarette break!” Hampton shouted. “You can’t even breastfeed ’cause you too busy smoking a cigarette. Breastfeed. Breastfeed. Breastfeed. Can you breastfeed?”

“Have a child!” Marcille slammed back. “You so bitter. I’m gonna pray for you.”

“I have two kids and a husband. What do you have?” she continued after telling Hampton to back up off her fashions.

“You got two kids by two different men!” Hampton responded.

“And you have what? You have nothing. You have what’s on your wrist and that ill-fitting wig you wearing. That’s about what we got, so sit it back,” Marcille said, effectively shutting things down for the time being.

The fellow Housewives were impressed at Marcille’s ability to pop off after the new cast member has remained a largely calm presence during her first season. Here’s to more of that from the newbie!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Leon Bennett/WireImage