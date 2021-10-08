Former ‘RHOA’ Stars Joins VH1’s ‘Couple’s Therapy’

Two former Real Housewives of Atlanta stars are taking their love lives to VH1 for Couple’s Therapy. Shamari DeVoe, who participated in Season 11 – and Claudia Jordan, who was a cast member in season 7 – are both currently filming for the upcoming season. The show originally aired on the network from 2012 to 2015 and stars celebrity couples getting counseling from Dr. Jenn Mann. past celebrity couples who have been featured on the show include late rapper DMX and his ex-wife Tashera Simmons, as well as Joe Budden and Kailyn Garcia.

The Jasmine Brand reports that DeVoe and her longtime husband Ronnie DeVoe of New Edition will be prominently featured. The DeVoe’s opened up about some of their marital trouble on RHOA. Ronnie, who is 11 years Shamari’s senior, was initially reluctant to share that the two had an open relationship for a few years and nearly divorced as a result. During the time, Shamari had two relationships with other women. Shamari says she was “bi-curious” due to being with Ronnie since she was 21-years-old. Luckily, the two reconciled. They have since had twin boys and are owners of the lifestyle brand “Married 4 Life.”

Jordan is currently dating KJ Dismute. The two have been together for a little over two years and Dismute has been featured on Jordan’s FOX Soul talk show Out Loud. They live together in Dallas, Texas. It’s unclear what their relationship issues are.

Jordan and Shamari hinted at filming in recent Instagram posts. Shamari referenced their RHOA stints in her caption. They both also made seperate posts from what appears to be the same balcony. Jordan also shared a photo of her and Dismute together in front of a green screen, seemingly recording their confessionals for Couple’s Therapy. A release date for the show has yet to be revealed.