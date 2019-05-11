What’s Replacing the Steve Harvey Talk Show?

Friday brought a close to many shows across the main networks. That said, one addition to that list shouldn’t have been a surprise to many in the industry. Steve Harvey’s restructured talk show, Steve, was canceled by NBC Universal and will soon burn off any new episodes this summer while preparing for the arrival of its replacement.

Who will that be? None other than former American Idol star and The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson. The pop star’s new talk show with NBC Universal is set to premiere this fall, standing in a more favorable light with the network than Steve Harvey following a contentious production battle behind-the-scenes.

The cancellation of Steve was rumored months ago when the host noted he would likely not return to daytime talk when Clarkson show premiered. Harvey did make it seem like his talk show might search for a new home, but nothing has been confirmed since the cancellation was announced.

Harvey’s talk show premiered back in 2012 as The Steve Harvey Show under the Endemol Shine North America and NBC Universal umbrella, instantly gaining traction and leading to the show becoming a top five daytime talk series with the likes of Dr. Phil and Ellen. But in 2017, Harvey and the show underwent an overhaul along with IMG Original Content.

This moved the show from Chicago to Los Angeles, changed the name to Steve, and took a lot of the control from NBC Universal. Once The Kelly Clarkson Show as an NBC Universal production, the time was running short on Steve at NBC.

NBC had been planning a “high-profile” replacement for Harvey’s show since the LA move, so it really should shock many the show ended up on the chopping block alongside Friday’s other selections.

Clarkson’s show is set to premiere on Sept. 9 and the network was full of praise when the show was first announced back in the fall.

“We are very excited to have Kelly Clarkson on our air next fall,” Valari Staab, president of NBC Universal Owned Television Stations said in the announcement. “She’s genuine, warm, fun and interacts with her fans in a meaningful way. Throughout her career people of all ages and backgrounds have related to her openness, honesty and curiosity. She will be the perfect companion to Ellen, providing an afternoon of great television.”

A trailer for the series was released back in January before quickly being removed by NBC. But it did give viewers a chance to see what Clarkson would bring to the daytime game, including her focus to shine light on several causes she considers important.

“One of the reasons why I was so excited to get this show, y’all, is that I’d get the opportunity to shine a light on some organizations, some people that get overlooked all the time,” she said to her audience in one clip.