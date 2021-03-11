HBO Responds After 'Lovecraft Country' Actress Claims Her Skin Was Darkened by Makeup Artists

✖

HBO has responded to claims that one of the extras cast in Lovecraft Country was put in blackface for a scene in the critically acclaimed series. Social media influencer Kelli Amirah set things in motion after posting a video on her TikTok, in which she described her experience as an extra on the set, stating how makeup artists purposefully put her in darker makeup for the role. "We were very disappointed to learn of Ms. Amirah's experience," a spokesperson for HBO told PEOPLE in a statement on Monday. "This should not have happened, and we are taking steps to ensure this doesn't occur again in the future."

In her video, Amirah described her experience as a step up from what she used to. She mentioned receiving her own trailer for the first time as well as sitting in hair and makeup next to stars Courtney B. Vance and Jurnee Smollett. Though, the high was quickly short-lived as she began hearing the makeup artists discuss how light her complexion was compared to the actress she was meant to portray. "Before I show these pictures, I'm going to preface this by saying I was so uncomfortable," Amirah prefaced before sharing photos of her makeup. "I had no idea they were going to do this to me beforehand. And if I knew beforehand, I would not have accepted this job," she added. "Who thought this was a good idea?"

In a follow-up video, she posted another look at her brief cameo but admits she quickly took off the makeup once she was done with her scene. "As soon as we wrapped, I went right back to hair and makeup to ask for some makeup wipes because I refused to go out in the world like that," she said. In a Twitter thread, Amirah went on to acknowledge the backlash she received for not speaking against the dark makeup while she was on set. "I've been getting a lot of very valid critiques for my complacency in allowing Lovecraft Country to darken my skin as a photo double for some set photography briefly featured in an episode," she wrote. "It's uncomfortable but it's not wrong. I was weak and complacent in that moment."

Amirah reacted to HBO's statement saying that she was glad they said something about it. "Hopefully it really will mean in the future more time and care is put towards accurate casting from principals to background, even if it requires more time," she told PopCulture.com exclusively.

In regards to the criticism she received following her coming forward: "I know certain points in my initial TikTok were taken as though I didn’t care or even liked being in that situation, and that my problem was with being made darker as if that in itself was a bad thing when really I knew my participation was what was wrong and I wanted to end it as quickly as possible. Even in telling the story now, some feel I’m being selfish and am telling it more for personal gain or clout," she shared. "While I’d waited a while to tell the story, and it was just a basic TikTok prompt that really got me to share what happened, I’m glad it’s sparking a conversation around colorism in the industry. While it’s uncomfortable to address, it’s needed and by talking about it we can more actively prevent it in the future."

"I’d never been in the situation where I had to raise an issue on a set before and so when it happened I really had no idea how to proceed. I was already feeling slightly like a fish out of water when I was receiving this 'special treatment' as a photo double when I’ve only worked as a basic extra," she added. "I was surprised to share a hair and makeup trailer with the principal cast in the first place, and I definitely didn’t want to be the unprofessional person that held up a production at the last minute. I think my own insecurity in my importance (or lack thereof) as a member of set coupled with my own anxiety led me to just be quiet and do the job."

While hindsight is always 20/20, Amirah admits things would be different if she could do the situation all over again. "Looking back, I really do wish I'd spoken up when I first noticed something off. Granted, I can’t change what already happened in the past, but hopefully, these discussions will lead to more opportunities for the right people in the future."