James “Diags” Bennewith and Jodie Wells have called it quits. The Only Way Is Essex couple, who were set to move in together, have broken up after two years of dating and “desperately trying to make things work,” a source confirmed to The Sun.

“The pair have been desperately trying to make things work, but just couldn’t keep things on track and have decided to split,” the source said. “There was a big disagreement over moving in together, but in the end it wasn’t just that. They hadn’t been getting on for a while and they were very different people.”

The couple first sparked romance in 2023 after meeting while Wells was an extra TOWIE, the popular British reality series on which Bennewith has starred since 2012. He is the longest serving cast member on the ITVBe show. The pair have had an on-and-off relationship ever since, and their split comes just weeks after fans first speculated they had called off their relationship after they seemingly unfollowed each other on Instagram in early January. Wells also wiped her social media accounts clean of any reference to Bennewith.

At the time, Wells further fueled breakup rumors when she shared a TikTok video of herself lip-syncing the words, “It’s because your son is a f–ing p–y.” Many fans thought she was throwing shade at her possible ex, one person commenting on the clip, “Spill the tea, please!!” Wells did not offer an explanation for the video.

News of their alleged breakup comes as the pair were preparing to take a major step in their relationship. In summer 2024, Bennewith asked Wells to move in with him along with her 2-year-old son Bear.

“I didn’t realize he was actually going to ask me to move in. I am going to move in, but it just takes time. I’ve got a little boy. Everything needs to be right,” Wells told OK!, per the Mirror. “Yeah, it is a big move. It isn’t like 20 minutes down the road. But I do want it. I do want to take time and make sure it is right.”

Neither Bennewith nor Wells have commented on reports of their split at this time. While Bennewith has been relatively inactive on social media in recent months, Wells has continued to post, her most recent Instagram upload shared Sunday when she posted a gallery of photos of herself.