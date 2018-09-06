10 Reality Shows to Watch This Fall

As the weather turns cooler and the leaves start to brown, there’s more than fishing your old sweaters out of storage to worry about when it comes to fall.

The 2018/19 television schedule is upon us, and brings with it more than 50 reality series alone. But how do you keep straight the return of hit series like Dancing With the Stars and not confuse them with new shows and spinoff series like Dancing With the Stars: Juniors?

Keep scrolling to make sure you don’t miss your favorite reality series’ season return and get a glimpse of some of the new shows that have us intrigued.

‘Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars’

It’s been 11 years now of reality television stars working it out on screen in an attempt to save their relationships with one another on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. With the help of returning experts, Dr. Venus Nicolino and Dr. Ish Major, five couples reality TV fans already know will take on a new challenge beginning on Friday, Sept. 7 on WE tv.

The couples who will be seeking to improve their relationship this season are:

Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried of The Bachelorette

Aubrey O’Day of The Apprentice and Making the Band and Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio of Jersey Shore

Kim Richards and Wynn Katz of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Puma and Quani of Black Ink Crew

Momma Dee and Ernest of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Season 11 premieres Friday, Sept. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.

‘Dancing With the Stars’

The competition for the Mirror Ball trophy will be tougher than ever in season 27 of Dancing With the Stars, which premieres Monday, Sept. 24 on ABC.

Only Nancy McKeon, 52, of Facts of Life, has been announced as an official cast member for this season, paired with pro Val Chmerkovskiy, but Us Weekly reported six more celebrities who sources say have already signed on for the competition show.

Olympian Mary Lou Retton, radio personality Bobby Bones, Sports Illustrated model Alexis Ren, Dukes of Hazzard actor John Schneider, former NFL player DeMarcus Ware and Paralympian Danelle Umstead are all expected to perform this season.

Along with Chmerkovskiy, his fiancée and fellow pro Jenna Johnson, Cheryl Burke, Sharna Burgess, Emma Slater, Lindsay Arnold, Witney Carson, Sasha Farber, Gleb Savchenko, Artem Chigvinstev, Keo Motsepe and Alan Bersten will be the pros appearing in this season, as well as newcomer Brandon Armstrong, who has previously only appeared in the show’s troupe.

Dancing With the Stars season 27 premieres Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

‘Dancing With the Stars: Juniors’

If one season of the ABC dance competition isn’t enough for you, you’re in luck! The network is premiering Dancing With the Stars: Juniors beginning Sunday, Oct. 7, featuring famous kids paired with pro dancers who are also in that age range.

No official list of the famous youngsters who will be competing for the Mini Mirror Ball has been released at this point, but Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson, 12, and Sophia Pippen, the 9-year-old daughter of NBA player Scottie Pippen have been spotted rehearsing at the DWTS studios.

As for the list of pros and mentors, the show announced on Facebook over the summer that fans can expect to see Rylee Arnold and season 25 Mirror Ball champion Lindsay Arnold; Hailey Bills and her season 26 champion aunt Jenna Johnson; young pro dancer Sage Rosen and mentor Gleb Savchenko; Pro Dance LA performer Lev Khmelev and mentor Keo Motsepe; World of Dance alum Brightyn Brems and Cheryl Burke; Dance Moms alum Elliana Walmsley and mentor Emma Slater; Art & Soul Dance Company member Tristan Ianiero and his mentor Artem Chigvintsev; So You Think You Can Dance: Next Generation competitor JT Church and Alan Bersten; pro dancer Jake Monreal and mentor Sasha Farber; A Christmas Story Live! alum Artyon Celestine and Brandon Armstrong; Kameron Couch and mentor Hayley Erbert; and pro dancer Kamri Peterson with Witney Carson.

Dancing With the Stars: Juniors premieres Sunday, Oct. 7 on ABC.

‘Ashlee + Evan’

Ashlee Simpson and her husband Evan Ross are stepping back into the spotlight this fall with her new E! reality series, Ashlee + Evan, which premieres Sunday, Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. ET.

According to the network, the show “follows Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross as they juggle their lives as soul mates, parents, musicians and artists.”

Ross, the son of singer Diana Ross, said that the new show will be very different than Simpson’s first go at reality TV, The Ashlee Simpson Show, which aired on MTV from 2004 to 2005.

“It’s a lot more like a documentary than a reality [show], the way we shot it at least,” he explained to Us Weekly. “It was something that we created that we ended up pitching. It wasn’t something that was given to us. It was something that we executive produced, decided what we were really trying to do and go behind it.”

Ashlee + Evan premieres Sunday, Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. ET on E!

‘Total Divas’

The Divas of the WWE are back with E!’s eighth season of Total Divas on Wednesday, Sept. 19, and they’re bringing with them more drama and a cast change-up.

Returning to the small screen this season are Nikki and Brie Bella, Natalya, Naomi, Lana, Nia Jax and Paige. Carmella, Alexa Bliss and Maryse will not be appearing on this season, although Maryse is now the star of her own reality show, Miz & Mrs., on USA.

The new season will follow not only the professional athletes’ careers in the WWE, but also their personal lives — including the fallout from Nikki’s breakup with John Cena.

In the season’s first teaser, Paige is shown “figuring out the next step in her career” after leaving wrestling behind, inspiring Natalya herself to think about her next step.

And while Naomi thinks about buying property in Atlanta, Georgia, Lana figures out whether she wants to have a baby with her husband, Rusev, despite being at a pivotal point in her WWE career.

Total Divas returns to E! on Wednesday, Sept. 19 at 9 p.m. ET.

‘The Voice’

It’s all about which judge can take home the victory during this new season of The Voice, returning to NBC on Monday, Sept. 24.

Returning to the judges’ chairs this season will be Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine. Alicia Keys, who headed Team Alicia last season, will not be returning, and will be replaced by Jennifer Hudson, who served as a judge in season 13 of the show.

“We are so excited to welcome back Kelly and Jennifer, two dynamic forces who bring undeniable soul, passion and inspiration as coaches,” Paul Telegdy, president of alternative and reality group at NBC Entertainment told Variety in May. “They each have a unique understanding of what it’s like to be in the artists’ shoes. Bringing these two voices together with Blake and Adam for season 15 is sure to make this one of our best seasons yet!”

The Voice returns to NBC for a new season on Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET.

‘Below Deck’

One of Bravo’s up-and-coming reality shows, Below Deck, is returning for its sixth season on Tuesday, Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. ET.

The new season, Bravo teases, “is going to be like no other,” featuring a move from the Caribbean to Tahiti and the first male steward, Josiah Carter.

Captain Lee Rosbach and Kate Chastain will be back to lead the crew of M/Y Seanna once again this season, all while dealing with their crew members, including stewardess Caroline Bedol, chef Adrian Martin, bosun Chandler Brooks, and deckhands Ross Inia, Ashton Pienaar, and Rhylee Gerber.

“With fireworks of both the romantic and dramatic variety sure to pop up among the crew as well, this season of Below Deck is definitely about to shake things up. But will everyone make it through the season?” the network teases.

Below Deck returns to Bravo on Tuesday, Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. ET.

‘Survivor: David vs. Goliath’

It’s underdogs against the giants during this upcoming season of Survivor: David vs. Goliath, which returns to CBS on Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

Two tribes of 10 castaways split by the “social politics” of their lives will be pitted against one another for the $1 million prize, CBS announced Wednesday.

Castaways who are in the David Tribe “have overcome adversity in their lives,” CBS said in a news release, while those on the Goliath Tribe “tend to capitalize on their individual advantages and use it against their opponents.”

Host and executive producer Jeff Probst said, “‘Goliaths’ often have visible advantages, and they capitalize on them to ensure success, whereas ‘Davids’ are often forced to rely on their secret weapons and use these advantages to overcome adversity. It’s two very different approaches to life, but Survivor is the great equalizer, because you never know which skill set will be most useful in this cunning game of social politics.”

Included on the Goliath team this season are filmmaker and School of Rock star Mike White and former WWE star John “Morrison” Hennigan.

Survivor: David vs. Goliath, returns to CBS on Wednesday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

‘Shark Tank’

The Sharks are back this season of Shark Tank, and they’re looking to make a deal on the next Scrub Daddy.

The ABC series returns Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 10 p.m. ET before returning to its Sunday slot at 9 p.m. ET, and brings with it Sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary, who will appear in various episodes during the season.

There will be exciting guest Sharks as well, including Charles Barkley, Matt Higgins, former Shark Tank entrepreneur Jamie Siminoff, Sarah Blakely, Bethenny Frankel, Rohan Oza, and Alex Rodriguez, according to the network.

Shark Tank returns Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 10 p.m. ET before switching to Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

‘Gold Rush’

With Gold Rush OG Todd Hoffman leaving mining behind and Parker Schnabel’s right-hand man Rick Ness leading his own claim, fans of the Discovery series have a lot to look forward to when it returns for a ninth season on Friday, Oct. 12 at 9 p.m. ET.

After Ness took time off to care for his sick mother, who died of cancer in March, he is back in the mining game this season, bringing with him a whole new crew of friends that will either make or break his future as a mine boss.

Schnabel, meanwhile, will be learning how to run his operation without Ness, taking on a land claim battle against miner Tony Beets that could put his $7.2 million goal in jeopardy.

Gold Rush returns to Discovery Friday, Oct. 12 at 9 p.m. ET, preceded by The Dirt pre-show at 8 p.m. ET.

