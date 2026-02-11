‘Real Housewives’ Star Fired From New Show Over Racist Bad Bunny Rant

Jill Zarin is without a job, again. Years after being let go from The Real Housewives of New York City, the former Bravo star has been let go from a spinoff that was set to premiere on E! due to insensitive and perceived racially charged comments she made amid her reaction to Super Bowl 2026 Halftime performer Bad Bunny’s performance.

The show was set to be a reunion of the OG’s from the Bravo franchise. It was tentatively titled, The Golden Life, which was announced on Feb. 3, before the show entered the production phase.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The new show’s producers, Blink49 Studios, revealed in a statement today that they were cutting ties with Zarin, saying: “In light of recent public comments made by Jill Zarin, Blink49 Studios has decided not to move forward with her involvement in ‘The Golden Life.’ We remain committed to delivering the series in line with our company standards and values.”

During Super Bowl Sunday, after Bad Bunny’s halftime show performance, Zarin went on an Instagram rant, saying: “We all agree — it was the worst halftime show ever. It’s 250 years that we’re celebrating right now in the United States, and I just don’t think it was appropriate to have it in Spanish.” Zarin explained, adding the performance was “inappropriate” and citing Bad Bunny grabbing his crotch in front of kids — saying, “and he doesn’t have to be grabbing himself every five seconds: Is he so insecure?” Zarin, who said she doesn’t speak Spanish, said his performance “looked like a political statement, because there were literally no white people in the entire thing” as she made a sweeping arm gesture that excluded Lady Gaga (among others). She would go on to delete the post as backlash flew in.

This is not the first time a RHONY OG has come under fire for microaggressions or racially insensitive statements. Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer have also been criticized and punished by the network for similar issues, most recently after the first Black full-time cast member, Eboni K. Williams, accused Singer of racially charged comments and complained to HR, which resulted in the reunion special being canceled and a full recast.