‘RHOC’ Cast Member Calls for Emergency Medical Help on Iceland Trip

A group trip to Iceland started off with a medical emergency for Housewife Vicki Gunvalson, who thought she was having a heart attack during Monday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Gunvalson reached out to Icelandic emergency services at the end of the episode, saying she thought she was having a heart attack, but teased throughout the trip that she wasn’t feeling well.

“I’m just tired. I’m not feeling well. I feel weak, I just don’t feel good,” the 55-year-old said throughout the evening. “I feel so sick. I don’t know what’s going on with me. Since yesterday I have not been feeling well. I feel like my heart is racing like a billion miles a minute and I don’t have a watch.”

Fellow castmates Kelly Dodd and Peggy Sulahian stepped in to help their friend.

“You need to get into bed and relax. She has heart problems,” Dodd said, helping Gunvalson lay down. “I think we’re going to have to call an ambulance. She’s having heart palpitations.”

“Her face turned white, her arm gets numb. She’s complaining about her heart really, really pumping. I’m really worried for her,” Sulahian said in a confessional interview. “Vicki doesn’t look good, her color’s pale. I’m honestly thinking that Vicki’s going to have a heart attack.”

Fans were left with a cliffhanger ending about what would happen to Guvalson, but in the season trailer footage was shown of the Housewife being rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.

“They tried to kill me,” Gunvalson joked in an interview with ET Online in July. “That’s my story: They literally tried to kill me.”

The situation was so bad Gunvalson said she blacked out while filming, rendering her unable to “remember a lot of it.”

“They all asked me, ‘Do you want us to go to the hospital with you, or what do you want us to do?’” Gunvalson said of the other Housewives’ reactions. “I said, ‘Stay back and whoop it up’ — I think they did.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.