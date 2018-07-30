Former ‘RHOC’ Personality Lizzie Rovsek Reportedly Owes $108K in Back Taxes

Former Real Housewives of Orange County personality Lizzie Rovsek reportedly owes $108,000 in back taxes.

According to the IRS, the reality TV star owes them $13,990 for the year 2013 and $20,527.30 for 2016. Combined with the $74,288.29 that Rovsek and her husband Christian owe for 2014, that brings the amount she owes to over $100,000.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The situation has caused the couple to be slapped with a federal lien, per a report from The Blast.

As fans know, Rovsek was a star on the Real Housewives of Orange County during season nine. She later appeared regularly in the tenth season of the series, but was last seen in a brief season 12 guest spot.

Rovsek is far from being the first Real Housewife to wind up in hot water wit the IRS, as Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and her husband Joe were reported to owe more than $550,000 in back taxes.

NJ.com reported in 2015 that the couple was hit with a tax lien over unpaid taxes from 2000 until 2013.

At the time, coincidentally, Giudice was already n the process of serving a prison sentence on charges of bankruptcy fraud, as well as conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.

Following her stint behind bars, Joe was then sent to serve his time as well, with the Italian-born contractor scheduled to get out sometime in early 2019.

During a recent conversation with PEOPLE, Giudice spoke about how she visits Joe as regularly as possible, contradicting rumors that their relationship was in jeopardy.

“This is how it goes. Work comes first — I’m by myself — so it’s work, then all the kids’ activities come second. Then he comes third,” Giudice explained. “He’s totally fine with that. When I’m free, then I go see him, and he’s totally fine with that.”

“I love the ride. It’s so meditative,” she added, speaking about the trip to where Joe is currently being held near Penn State University. “I love Route 80. The mountains! The mountains are so beautiful!”

She later said that she much prefers the new drive to the one she had to take when Joe was in a prison close to Fort Dix.

“I hate the turnpike — I used to dread going to see him when he was in Fort Dix because I hate the turnpike,” she said. “Where he is now, it’s beautiful.”

Other Real Housewives stars that have reportedly had issues with the IRS include Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Kim Richards — per Slice — and Real Housewives of Potomac’s Karen Huger.