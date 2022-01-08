‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Star Skips Reunion Taping After Getting Backlash

Mary Cosby won’t be in attendance for the Season 2 Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion after receiving some backlash for several of her racially charged comments. PEOPLE reports the real housewife was not present for the Season 2 reunion taping on Thursday, but so far, there’s no word as to what this means for her future on the series.

In the past, a housewife choosing to miss the reunion meant that she would be leaving the show –– which is a pattern made evident when looking at past seasons of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and the Real Housewives of New Jersey. Both Jacqueline Lorita and Adrienne Maloof were shut out from the shows after they decided to skip the reunion taping.

Cosby, who stars as one of the original housewives alongside Jen Shah, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, and newcomer Jennie Nguyen, came under hot water most recently this season for making a comment about Nguyen’s “slanted eyes.” She apologized to her co-star later on the show saying, “I will never walk down that road. I apologize.” But the controversy didn’t stop there. Marks brought the conversation to Twitter after the episode aired. “I later talked to Mary one on one in hopes that would be productive. I also made sure Jennie knew that she has my support. Please be patient,” she tweeted, which prompted a fiery response from Cosby.

“Really Meredith?? You had a conversation with me hoping it would be productive!! You was there …you seen I was coming from a place of a compliment! Stop acting like your teaching me.. you have your own issues to be productive on…You never have the right answer..’Switzerland,’” she wrote back.

It’s not the first time this season that Cosby’s apologized for making a negative racial comment. She also expressed remorse via a statement on Instagram for a comment she made about Mexicans. “I would like to take this opportunity to address a comment I made on the last episode of RHOSLC. I used poor judgment in my choice of words. Please accept my apologies,” she said at the time.”I was not trying to single out the Mexican culture. I am African American and I know racism first hand. I’ve lived it daily my entire life. It is important to me that you hear this apologize directly from me. My comment was wreckless [sic] .. unintentional. I am truly sorry!”