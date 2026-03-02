‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Star’s Ex-Husband Dies of Pancreatic Cancer: Bernt Bodal Was 72

Elizabeth Vargas is mourning the loss of her beloved ex-husband. The Real Housewives of Orange County staple shared a lengthy and touching statement announcing his passing, reflecting on their long life together and his impact.

Brent Bodal died from cancer, TMZ confirms. Bodal was the former CEO of the Seattle-based American Seafoods and reportedly worth $200 million, appeared on Undercover Boss, and was known for her charitable contributions.

Per Vargas’ post, he died with his current wife, Michelle Fox, by his side. Despite their split and ups and downs, Vargas said she was grateful for their time together. Though Bodal was never on an episode of the Bravo reality series, Vargas and her fellow cast members referenced him during Season 15 episodes.

Vargas and Bodal wed in 2000 and they reportedly split in 2017, finalizing their divorce in July 2020. Bodal was 72 at the time of his death.

“Twenty-plus years is a long chapter with someone. Even when you know the moment is coming, it still carries weight when it finally arrives. This week feels like the end of an era,” Vergas said in her Instagram post.

“We met in Seattle when I was singing jazz. The first song I sang to him was “Big Spender,” and it felt like love at first sight. He loved watching me perform. Music became one of our deepest bonds, and I was proud that simply singing to him could put a smile on his face,” she recalled.

She spoke about his time in music, playing on stage and playing bass alongside rock legends such as Steven Tyler, Roger Taylor and Spike Edney of Queen, Roger Daltrey, Sammy Hagar, Matt Sorum GNR, Simon Kirke, and Alan White of Yes. She also spoke about his entrepreneurial efforts, his love of flying, and wine.