‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Star ‘Almost Got Arrested’ at Airport

Vicki Gunvalson was nearly arrested in Mexico. The Real Housewives of Orange County staple recalled the incident when she appeared on a recent episode of the My Friend My Soulmate My Podcast.

She says it was all a misunderstanding. However, Gunvalson said it frightened her, and it stemmed from car shocks she purchased in California but brought to Mexico on a flight.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“[After arriving in Mexico] we opened up the box and there was [only] three [shocks] in there,” she said. “So I called [my boyfriend] Michael right away. I’m like, ‘Okay, there’s four shocks. Why are there only three?’ He’s like, ‘I don’t know. … There must be one still up in L.A.’ I’m like, are you freaking kidding me!?”

“[Later on] I almost got arrested at the airport,” she continued. “I might have mouthed off a little bit too much. [The shocks] went through the conveyor belt, and all of a sudden three guys come over. And I’m like, I don’t speak Spanish. And then they said, we don’t speak English.”

The reality star claimed she opened her Duolingo app to translate her request but it failed. As a result, they had to continue using the app to communicate.

“[They asked me], ‘why are you bringing shocks to Mexico?’” she added. “I’m like, ‘Well, it’s kind of a long story, but my friend [needed them]. … The guy [and I went] back and forth and back and forth, and he did not like my attitude. I said, ‘You know what, I’ve been flying for 3 hours!’”

“And I thought I better shut up because you can’t import things. So I said I bought a car here in Mexico, and it was an older car, an SUV, and it needs new shocks,” she continued. “And they said, ‘Yeah, we’re taking your passport, and we’re taking your resident card, follow us.’ I’m like, oh my God, I’m in trouble.”

She said she was detained for over an hour. “I am in confinement right now. I don’t know what’s happening. … I thought they were going to arrest me,” she said. “He goes, you have to pay for them being imported. … [After paying], I said, ‘Am I free to go!?’ He’s like, ‘ándale! Go! Go! Go!’”