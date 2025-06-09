‘Real Housewives of New York’ Star Exits Show

It’s official, Brynn Whitfield is officially done holding an apple. The Bravo staple has announced she’s exiting The Real Housewives of New York City.

Whitfield was cast as part of the show’s reboot. She was a main cast member for two seasons.

Her time on the show was a rollercoaster. Initially starting out as a fan favorite, things changed in Season 15 with co-stars and fans accusing her of overexaggerating stories, being manipulative, and stirring the pot. By the end of last season, her relationships with her co-stars were estranged.

A statement to her Instagram, she explained her decision to walk away from the show. “The Real Housewives of New York City will always be one of the most fun, chaotic, and magical chapters of my life. It was the honor of a lifetime to help reboot such an iconic franchise,” she said in part. “From day one, I’ve believed RHONY is a fan’s show — we’re just temporary custodians of something that truly belongs to the viewers.”

“I hope I made you laugh (a lot), cry (a little) and more than anything — I hope there’s a TV in heaven so that Mimi (who LIVED for her shows) could watch me and be proud,” she continued.

She promises this isn’t the last time fans will see her, noting that she is “just getting started” and she’s “never felt more me” than she does on her podcast, Please See Below, and that “all [she wants] to do now is pour every ounce of energy into building” Hoppy, the dating app she co-founded.

Her announcement follows the explosive season 15 finale and reunion specials. She clashed all season with model, Ubah Hasaan. On a cast trip in Puerto Rico, Whitfield told her castmates that she was upset with Hassan for implying Whitfield “slept with someone” to get a role on the Bravo series. She also noted Hassan said this after Whitfield confided in her about her prior sexual assault. When Hasaan confronted Whitfield about it, she later remarked that Hassan possibly didn’t remember Whitfield’s revelation.