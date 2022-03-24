‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Star Teresa Giudice Rushed to Hospital for ‘Emergency’ Procedure

Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Theresa Giudice was rushed to a hospital on Wednesday night as she underwent an “emergency procedure.” Specifics as to what kind of surgery Giudice had performed are unknown at this time, but Page Six reports her reps say the procedure was “non-cosmetic.”

According to her reps, the reality TV star “is in recovery, currently resting.” She’s scheduled to be released from the hospital “within the next 24 hours.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She thanks everyone for their prayers and well-wishes,” they said.

Giudice’s daughter Gia posted about the new development on her Instagram story, showing her mother in a hospital bed with a mask over her face while laying in the emergency room. “Such a trooper. I love you,” she wrote over the photo.

Gia went on to ask her followers to “pray for a speedy recovery,” adding a prayer-hands emoji and telling her mother once again, “I love you [teresa giudice].”

Neither any of Teresa’s three other daughters nor her fiancee Luis Ruelas has commented on her hospitalization yet. Ruelas recently gushed over his soon-to-be bride three weeks ago in a photo on Instagram In the picture, the couple embraced warmly as they smiled for the camera next to their dinner.

“Everyday your beautiful smile makes my day,” he wrote in the caption, adding a slew of red heart emojis. “Teresa you are an amazing mother – the results speak for themselves thru the beauty and grace your 4 daughters have. At our age one of the true definitions of success is how your children look at us with love, respect and honor! You have what so many take for granted! I am so grateful for you. Love you babe XO!”

Giudice and Ruelas began dating publicly in November 2020. Ruelas later popped the question during the couple’s trip to Greece in October 2021.

“My Fiancé you are such a beautiful person inside and out. I love everything about you especially your heart and the way you treat me and my daughters. You are amazing in so many ways one thing I admire about you is what a great Dad you are,” Teresa announced via Instagram, per Us Weekly. “I am so lucky to have found you thank you for coming into my life. I know my parents sent you to me from that day I prayed to them on Bay Blvd. I adore you endlessly. You are the love of my life, my soulmate and my everything. I Love you.”