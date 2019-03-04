Rachel Lindsay Slams ‘Bachelor’ Contestants From Colton Underwood’s Season

This season of The Bachelor may soon be coming to a close, which means it’s time to start thinking about who will be the next Bachelorette. Traditionally, the leading lady is chosen from the pool of contestants from the most recent season of The Bachelor, but former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay doesn’t think that should be the case this time.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Lindsay explained that she doesn’t think any of the contestants from Colton Underwood‘s season of The Bachelor should be chosen as The Bachelorette, as she doesn’t “trust” them.

“I don’t think it should be anybody from this season,” she said. “There’s just so much cattiness going on. You don’t know who to believe, you don’t know what’s true. I don’t trust any of them!”

“She said this, she said that, and usually, when you get down to the top four, it’s drama-free,” Lindsay continued. “There’s just so much going on. I don’t like it! I can’t see any of them being the next Bachelorette.”

During Underwood’s season, the contestants have routinely accused each other of not being on the show for the right reasons, with Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Cassie Randolph receiving the brunt of accusations from other women of only being on the show in an attempt to become the next Bachelorette.

In addition to that claim, several other contestants have berated each other for various reasons, with Underwood himself even over the drama at some points during the show.

Instead of someone from Underwood’s season, Lindsay suggested that the show choose a Bachelorette from a past season, much like it did when it chose Arie Luyendyk Jr. to be The Bachelor last year (a decision that was met with massive disapproval from Bachelor Nation). In fact, Lindsay already has two women in mind — Danielle Maltby and Kristina Schulman, who both competed on The Bachelor Season 21 with Linsday.

“They’re my friends, so it’s nice!” Lindsay said of the women. “But I say that because I actually know them in real life, and I think they’re two women that people want to see find love. You’ve seen their hearts broken multiple times in different ways, and they’ve both been very outspoken about that.”

“I know them personally, away from the camera, and how much they really want to find their person,” she added. “So I think they would both be great.”

The next season of The Bachelorette will likely begin airing on ABC in May.

Photo Credit: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez