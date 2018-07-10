‘Queer Eye’ Couple Marries in Low-Key Beach Ceremony

Fans who immediately binged all episodes of Queer Eye season 2 as soon as it hit Netflix in June will be happy to hear that one of the season’s most adorable couples successfully tied the knot this summer.

William Mahnken and Shannan Eller walked down the aisle and said their “I dos” on June 16 in a sunrise beach ceremony in Amelia Island, Florida. Fans of the show will remember Mahnken and Eller as the couple who got engaged via a homemade movie proposal — and after a stellar makeover from the Fab 5, of course.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Though Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Antoni Porowski helped Mahnken with the proposal, they were unable to make it for the big day. In his Instagram post announcing the nuptials, Mahnken wrote that he and Eller had a “small, private ceremony” officiated by friend Deborah Ramey.

“On June 16, I got married to my best friend, Shannan,” Mahnken wrote, in part, tagging the members of the Fab 5.

The official Queer Eye Instagram account also shared a series of photos from the wedding. “Congratulations William and Shannan!” the show wrote in the caption. “Thank you for letting us be a part of your love story and we hope that the next phase of your life is filled with love, movies, and a lot of avocado goddess! We Shannan you both.”

That last line was a reference to Mahnken’s proposal, which consisted of a homemade movie he made for Eller in which he struggled to find a word that described the love he felt for her. With some help from the Fab 5, he took Eller to an outdoor movie screening, where he surprised her with the funny and sweet video. In the end, he found the perfect word for the love he felt for her and used it when he proposed: “Shannan.”

France and Berk sent along their best wishes in the comment section of Queer Eye‘s post.

“I couldn’t be happier for them,” France, the show’s style guru wrote. “Some of the best people I’ve had the pleasure of meeting.”

“Awwww. Beautiful!!!!” Berk, the show’s home design expert, added.

Mahnken and Eller aren’t the first couple the Fab 5 has helped tie the knot. In season 1, the guys helped Tom Jackson rekindle his romance with ex-wife Abby Parr, and the two re-married in March in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Both seasons of Queer Eye are streaming on Netflix.