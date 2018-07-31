‘Property Brothers’ Twin Jonathan Scott Reveals What Makes Someone ‘Undateable’

Property Brothers‘ Jonathan Scott has revealed the one thing that he says makes someone completely “undateable.”

In the world of social media, your Twitter and Instagram account can offer a first glimpse look at who you are before you even meet somebody, and there is one thing that is an instant turnoff for Property Brothers‘ Jonathan Scott.

“Here’s my philosophy: if the majority of your social media are selfies, you’re undateable,” Scott told E! News.

Scott’s Property Brothers other half and twin brother, Drew Scott, also got in on the fun, revealing that sometimes people share too much.

“I don’t like to see things that I don’t need to see, like ‘Hey, coffee. I just went and got a coffee.’ That doesn’t interest me. If it’s something interesting, if you’re inspiring people – like when we show our design posts, and with fans I’ll do motivational like workout-type posts – so that kind of stuff I think is great,” Drew said.

While Drew isn’t currently browsing social media for any potential love interests, Scott, the contractor half of the Property Brothers duo, split from his girlfriend of two years in April. He made the heartbreaking announcement via Instagram.

“When I met Jacinta in the fall of 2015, I met somebody kind and courageous and a champion for human/animal rights. We grew to respect each other fiercely and know that will remain unchanged for the rest of our lives,” Scott wrote.

“Sometimes life takes you on unexpected paths and those paths aren’t always in the same direction. There’s no drama or negativity; no jealousy or hate. Not even sadness or sorrow. Our memories are filled with joy and we will continue to advocate for each other as friends wherever we go,” he concluded.

Prior to the breakup, Scott had stated that he thought he and Jacinta Kuznetsov would one day get married.

“We definitely want to get married and have kids, but we’re just finding joy in our relationship and still learning about each other as well,” he said while they were still together.

Despite the breakup, Scott revealed in May that his brother’s wedding to Linda Phan revived his hope that he would find love.

“The special bond they have has given me hope,” he said. “Linda really taught Drew to have an open heart. Drew has always been very analytical in his approach to life, but Linda taught him to slow down and express love, and it’s really made him a better man. And I’m glad to have them both on my team.”

The newly single HGTV star, who has said he’s “the emotional one” among the Scott brothers, has faced heartbreak in the past, having been married once before following a whirlwind relationship. However, the relationship ultimately ended in divorce.

Property Brothers airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.