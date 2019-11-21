‘Property Brothers’ Stars Drew and Jonathan Scott Open up About ‘Dream Come True’ Venture

Last month, Drew and Jonathan Scott opened up about a new business venture as they add to their home improvement empire and now fans are getting more details! In October, the brothers said they would be starting a lifestyle magazine but at the time couldn’t say much. However, just one month later, they’re opening up with details on what fans can expect from their new venture.

“Hundreds and hundreds of hours of discussion,” went into to choosing the name for the publication they told PEOPLE. “We felt Reveal just fully encompasses exactly what we were trying to convey: We want to show simple steps that reveal new ways to get the most out of life. And it happens to just be a clever little tie in to exactly what we’re known for.”

Drew added, “People ask us all the time why we do what we do. And after all these years — and we’re almost at 400 episodes, 400 families that we’ve helped with our shows — the one thing that we always absolutely love is that moment we reveal the dream home to the families. That moment was the starting point for us — we would love to have that feeling encapsulated in this lifestyle magazine.”

When they opened up last month about their new venture, they mentioned that they enjoy taking “small, simple steps” to achieve “big results.”

“For us, it’s always been about taking the small, simple steps that earn big results at home, work, rest and play,” the explained. “With a platform like this, we get to develop a consistent and thoughtful way of sharing great ideas and actionable insights with our audience.”

Readers can look forward to home decor and home renovations inside the magazine but it won’t stop there. Beyond that, readers will find insight into their love of “entertaining family, food, gardening, outdoor living, wellness, music, travel and more.”

While they share a love for print, this is just another way they can tell a story, something else their passionate about.

“Sharing stories from our experiences, that’s a big thing for us,” Drew confessed. “We love sharing stories of what has brought us joy, and what really gives us that sense of home.”

Something else readers will find is the brothers intend on shedding some light on the families they’ve been able to help over the years of starring on the popular HGTV show Property Brothers. This will give everyone engaging in the print media a different kind of feel, which is something they’re aiming for.